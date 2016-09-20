Boys & Girls Club host 5K

Scores of runners took to the streets in Durant for the inaugural “Run for Tomorrow.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Durant hosted a 5K Run with a 1-mile fun run on Saturday.
The fund raiser was sponsored by First Texoma National Bank, Choctaw Nation, Fraternal Order of Police, 106.3 KLBC, 99.7 BBBC, KSEO 94.1, AllianceHealth, Theorem, Mickle Law Firm, H & R Block, USA, Walmart, Victory Lane, and Hot Shots Coffee. Winners were awarded a large gold medal.
Female winners in various age brackets were: Age 19 and under-Hailey Weaver, 20-24-Jacee Bennett, 25-29-Emily Simpson, 30-39-Lerran Preston, 40-49- Jamie Hamil, and age 50-59-Amy Hudson.
Male Winners in various age brackets were: 20-24-Scott Seiber, 25-29-Tyler Keiss, 30-39-Brock Jones, 40-49-Kelly McKaughan, 50-59- Robert Rummell, and 60 years and up-Dick Bogard.
The Boys & Girls Club of Durant provides quality afternoon programs for nearly 500 children in the Durant area. They depend entirely on grants and fundraisers to keep the doors open for the children of the area. Larry Long is the new director of the Boys and Girls Club with this being his first 5K since taking that office. They expect this to be a yearly event.
