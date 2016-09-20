Boys & Girls Club host 5K

Scores of runners took to the streets in Durant for the inaugural “Run for Tomorrow.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Durant hosted a 5K Run with a 1-mile fun run on Saturday.

The fund raiser was sponsored by First Texoma National Bank, Choctaw Nation, Fraternal Order of Police, 106.3 KLBC, 99.7 BBBC, KSEO 94.1, AllianceHealth, Theorem, Mickle Law Firm, H & R Block, USA, Walmart, Victory Lane, and Hot Shots Coffee. Winners were awarded a large gold medal.

Female winners in various age brackets were: Age 19 and under-Hailey Weaver, 20-24-Jacee Bennett, 25-29-Emily Simpson, 30-39-Lerran Preston, 40-49- Jamie Hamil, and age 50-59-Amy Hudson.

Male Winners in various age brackets were: 20-24-Scott Seiber, 25-29-Tyler Keiss, 30-39-Brock Jones, 40-49-Kelly McKaughan, 50-59- Robert Rummell, and 60 years and up-Dick Bogard.

The Boys & Girls Club of Durant provides quality afternoon programs for nearly 500 children in the Durant area. They depend entirely on grants and fundraisers to keep the doors open for the children of the area. Larry Long is the new director of the Boys and Girls Club with this being his first 5K since taking that office. They expect this to be a yearly event.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Runners take off at the Boys & Girls Club of Durant’s inaugural run. The fundraiser was a 5K and 1-mile fun run held Saturday in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4339groupRun.jpg Runners take off at the Boys & Girls Club of Durant’s inaugural run. The fundraiser was a 5K and 1-mile fun run held Saturday in Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Some ran the 5K to keep in shape. The Boys & Girls Club of Durant held its “Run for tomorrow” Saturday in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4364runWoman.jpg Some ran the 5K to keep in shape. The Boys & Girls Club of Durant held its “Run for tomorrow” Saturday in Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Boys & Girls Club 5K run fundraiser was a big success Saturday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4343a.jpg Boys & Girls Club 5K run fundraiser was a big success Saturday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Several off-duty police officers ran in the Boys & Girls Club’s event Saturday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4344run.jpg Several off-duty police officers ran in the Boys & Girls Club’s event Saturday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Runners of all ages ran the 5k and 1-mile fun run. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4353agroup-run.jpg Runners of all ages ran the 5k and 1-mile fun run. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat