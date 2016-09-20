Treasurer back at work

Bryan County Treasurer Nancy Conner returned to work Monday, and to a welcome back party at the courthouse annex.

She had a procedure on her brain that required major surgery.

The first week of August, the procedure took place that required her head to be shaved.

Her skull was peeled back so doctors could stop a bleeder.

Conner said, “They removed a subdural hemotoma. I’m hoping I don’t have to have more.”

She came through that procedure with flying colors, according to doctors.

Conner said Monday morning, “I won’t be parking in my spot on the west side, I’ll park in the handicapped spot in front of the annex.”

She’s using a walker while wearing a bandana scarf on her head while she’s back part-time for now.

She said, “They put titanium bolts in so that way I can still have MRIs.”

Conner said she doesn’t like MRIs because of the noise of the machine.

One of her humorous cards on the table for her Monday morning surprise party had a photograph of the Scarecrow from the “Wizard of Oz.”

He was the character who wished for a brain. She said she was surprised that everyone welcomed her back with a party.

Debra Watkins, County Commissioner’s office, arranged the surprise for Conner.

The Tax Assessor’s office employees as well as friends in the county dropped by to surprise her and wish her well.

County Commissioner Ron Boyer joked, “If she only had a brain.”

The group played the “Welcome Back Kotter” theme from the 70s on her arrival back.

Boyer said, “She’s a hard worker and an asset for the county and I’m glad she came through it alright. Now time will tell if it totally took care of everything or makes the quality of life better.”

Debbie Boyer, Ron’s wife, made the party snacks.

Boyer said about his wife’s efforts, “She worked hard for that for Nancy. Between that, the things on the walls and the chocolate, the girl does love to decorate and put parties on.”

Sentiments for Conner were shared by everyone in attendance. Everyone hopes it’s the last procedure she has to endure and that she’s on the road to recovery and back to stay.

Conner said “I’m really grateful to everyone who welcomed me back. It made me feel I was missed.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Bryan County Treasurer Nancy Conner is surprised Monday morning at her welcome back party. She had a brain procedure and was out 6 weeks recuperating. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4531Surprise.jpg Bryan County Treasurer Nancy Conner is surprised Monday morning at her welcome back party. She had a brain procedure and was out 6 weeks recuperating. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Debbie Boyer made the decorations and food for Conner’s welcome back party Monday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4524Debbie.jpg Debbie Boyer made the decorations and food for Conner’s welcome back party Monday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Nancy Conner explains about her procedure after she was surprised by friends and co-workers Monday morning. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4533Conner.jpg Nancy Conner explains about her procedure after she was surprised by friends and co-workers Monday morning. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat