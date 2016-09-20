Firefighters fight structure fires

The Durant Fire Department responded to structure fires on Saturday and Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched Saturday to a home at Southeast First Avenue and Florida Street, and upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed with flames moving to the south end of the home, according to a DFD report.

An electrical pole also caught fire and OG&E and was dispatched to disconnect the power. A fire plug at the corner of East Florida and Southeast First was not operational, according to the report, so firefighters attached a hose to another plug on East Main Street.

The department’s tanker truck was brought to the scene and firefighters continued to fight the fire as the roof began to collapse.

The next shift’s crew arrived on scene and assumed command until the fire was put out. The home and contents, with a value of $20,000, was a total loss, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sunday, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Apple Lane where smoke and flames were emitting from one side of the residence. They fought the fire from a patio and then made entry through an eve where firefighters discovered a small fire in the attic.

They put out the fire and used a fan to clear the smoke from the residence.

A controlled burn started another fire Saturday at 17527 E. Highway 70. According to DFD, the landowner was burning brush and a small part of the field away from the burn area caught fire. Firefighters contained the fire and advised the landowner to watch the brush pile until the fire was out.

Friday, firefighters responded to a smoke incident at the Choctaw Nation Grand Theater. When they arrived, they discovered smoke in an electrical panel that was inside a room at the theater.

After a 45-minute investigation, it was determined to be safe and the scene was given back to Choctaw maintenance to be repaired.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

This home at Southeast First Avenue and Florida Street burned Saturday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_FloridaStFire.jpg This home at Southeast First Avenue and Florida Street burned Saturday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat