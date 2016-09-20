St. William Mexican Fiesta held

A big weekend Mexican Fiesta was held Sunday afternoon at St. William Catholic Church in Durant.

The fundraiser was a huge success with proceeds are going toward the building of a new Parish Hall, organizers said.

Marilyn Hitchcock, parish member said, “We have had many fundraisers and we’ve got over $800,000 raised so far.”

The goal for the church is $1 million dollars.

They plan to keep the old one for varied uses by the church.

The current Parish Hall on the property will be used for college related activities, she said.

“Small meetings, a Southeastern Student Union would be a great use for the old building. The education building will be used for storage and offices, while the hall will be used for small meetings,” Hitchcock said.

The new building will have 12 classrooms and a place for Mass if needed.

There will also be a new state-of-the-art kitchen for after church meals.

Hitchcock said, “The next fundraiser is October 23rd, ‘Oktoberfest’ with music and dancing.”

Several dance troupes in town will come dance.

It’s a polka theme with German and Czech food.

Hitchcock said, “A children’s corner for painting pumpkins or something fun for the kids will also take place at ‘Oktoberfest.’

With fundraising moving along so nice, members say a new Parish Hall will be a welcome addition to the Catholic Church.

Women of Mexico performed traditional Mexican dance at the Fiesta for St. William Catholic Church. Boys learn traditional Mexican dances at an early age in the Mexican community. Girls practice their traditional dances after learning them at an early age. Food is a very big part of any Mexican Fiesta just as it was at St. William Catholic Church. Women of Mexico perform a traditional Mexican fruit dance at Sunday's Fiesta for St. William Catholic Church. Enchildas, barbacoa, tacos and every type Mexican food imaginable was available at Sunday's fundraiser Fiesta for St. William Catholic Church.