SE Homecoming features full schedule of activities

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will celebrate Homecoming 2016 on September 22-23-24.

Activities begin on Thursday, September 22, with Southeastern Night at the Museum featuring an alumni wine and cheese reception hosted by the board of directors of the Three Valley Museum from 5-7 p.m.

Friday tees off with the 30th annual Whang Bang Alumni Golf Tournament at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start is scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Distinguished Awards Banquet recognizing Distinguished Alumni, Distinguished Former Faculty and the Heritage honoree is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Visual and Performing Arts Center.

This year’s Distinguished Alumni are William Fahrendorf, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer of Durant’s First United Bank; Lee Lipscomb, retired attorney, Engstrom, Lipscomb & Lack; and Bill Groom, TV and film designer.

This year’s Distinguished Former Faculty are Dr. Gordon Eggleton, Betty Wintle, and the late Dr. James Wintle

The Heritage Award will be presented posthumously to Hall of Fame coach Bloomer Sullivan, with his son Don accepting the honor.

Saturday’s festivities will begin at 8 a.m. with Coffee & Conversation with Southeastern Athletic Legends, president Sean Burrage and athletics director Keith Baxter in Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

The Homecoming Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. in downtown Durant, and the Alumni Tailgate Party opens at 11 a.m. in Tailgate Alley across from Paul Laird Field.

Southeastern’s Savage Storm will kick off at 2 p.m. against Southern Nazarene’s Crimson Storm in the big Homecoming football game.

For a complete schedule of events, visit alumni.SE.edu or contact the Alumni Office at 580-745-2267.

Submitted by SE.