Museum to be open later Thursday

On Thursday, September 22, the Three Valley Museum will remain open until 7:00 p.m. to offer out of town guest and home town alumni alike a chance to get together and visit about their days at the University.

This event, which is in its fourth year, is an effort by the Board of Directors of the museum to extend greetings and good cheer to both those who attended Southeastern, and those who have supported the University throughout the years, said Nancy Ferris, Curator of the Museum.

“We will have University memorabilia on display throughout Homecoming weekend, including vintage yearbooks, photos, and more,” said Ferris.

Submitted by museum.