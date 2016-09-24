Decorating Main Street for SOSU Homecoming parade today, Saturday at 10am

Members of Durant Main Street Decorating Committee and Durant High students decorate for Southeastern’s Saturday Homecoming parade down Main Street. Here is left to right Laisha Roblas, 18, Rocio Antonio, 17 and Jennifer Taylor, and Amber Carpenter. Amber said, “Durant school students colored decorations for our student art display. We’re putting it up so when parents and kids come down for the parade, the kids will see their art displayed.” Carpenter says it makes the kids happy seeing their work displayed.

Durant will be ready for the SOSU Homecoming parade. Everyone in Durant wants the Savage Storm to win on the gridiron.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com