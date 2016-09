The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be closing a section of Highway 70E on Wednesday to install a new drainage pipe, Durant/Bryan County Emergency Management said.

The location of the closure will be 24 miles east of Chuck’s Corner and 7.2 miles south of Highway 70.

The closure is planned to start at 9 a.m. in order to not impede school bus routes. They hope to have the road open by the time buses run in the afternoon that same day.

From Durant/Bryan County Emergency Management.