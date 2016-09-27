Democratic Minority Leader Inman visits

Representative Scott Inman, the Democratic Minority Leader, made a visit to Durant Tuesday at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and later spoke at a meeting.

While on campus, he met with a group of students and administrators to discuss higher education issues in Oklahoma. Inman is a representative for District 94 representing Del City, Oklahoma City and Smith Village.

Representative Inman was first elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in November 2006 and began his fifth term in November 2014.

Later that evening, Inman spoke about education at a meeting organized by the Democratic Party and the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women. Among topics discussed were teacher pay and cuts in education funding.

Inman said the problems facing education funding is because of the legislature and he said tax cuts are a reason, and that the legislature has decreased funding for education.

“Ten years ago, the legislature cut one billion dollars in taxes for the wealthiest in Oklahoma,” he said.

Inman said that in January, the legislature cut $150 million in income taxes.

He suggested voting out incumbents.

“If the folks who put us in this mess get sent sent back to the capitol, nothing will change,” Inman said. “If we are really going to change the direction of the state of Oklahoma, we’ve got to change who is driving the train. I have two years left in the house. I’m going to do everything I can to turn this thing around.”

Also speaking at the event were Oklahoma House of Representatives candidates David Northcutt, District 21, Michelle Bray, District 49, and James Albert Campbell, District 19. Joshua Harris-Till, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 2, also spoke.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Scott Inman is shown speaking at Southeastern Tuesday morning. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_thumbnail_inman.jpg Oklahoma House Minority Leader Scott Inman is shown speaking at Southeastern Tuesday morning. Photo provided