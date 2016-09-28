Durant High School Homecoming Parade held

Durant High School Homecoming is this Friday night when they play Glen Pool Warriors at home at Paul Laird Field at SOSU. Homecoming festivities take place before the game. Winners will be announced then. Dan Pennington

A Robert E. Lee Durant Lion tank in the parade Tuesday evening.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4880paper-1.jpg A Robert E. Lee Durant Lion tank in the parade Tuesday evening. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

War on the Glenpool Warriors.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0063LION-good-1.jpg War on the Glenpool Warriors. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Football boys dressed as “Junior Hotties” gave the Homecoming Queen candidates a run for their money.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0130hotties-1.jpg Football boys dressed as “Junior Hotties” gave the Homecoming Queen candidates a run for their money. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant High School Pride Marching Band walks hundreds of miles every year.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4805bandwalk-1.jpg Durant High School Pride Marching Band walks hundreds of miles every year. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

The Durant High School helmet has been around nearly 40 years to help the Lions with spirit.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4822helmet-1.jpg The Durant High School helmet has been around nearly 40 years to help the Lions with spirit. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant Cheerleaders keep the crowd revved up to cheer on the football players.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4839-1.jpg Durant Cheerleaders keep the crowd revved up to cheer on the football players. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Shriners visit with the crowd at the Durant High School Homecoming parade Tuesday evening.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4842shrineBEST-1.jpg Shriners visit with the crowd at the Durant High School Homecoming parade Tuesday evening. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Superintendent Duane Merideth and Assistant Superintendent Mike Dills in the DHS Homecoming parade Tuesday.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4854mere-1.jpg Superintendent Duane Merideth and Assistant Superintendent Mike Dills in the DHS Homecoming parade Tuesday. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Fascinating things happen at Durant High’s Homecoming parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4889a-1.jpg Fascinating things happen at Durant High’s Homecoming parade. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant High School Lions are ready to take on the Glenpool Warriors Friday night at home.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0029ballgood-1.jpg Durant High School Lions are ready to take on the Glenpool Warriors Friday night at home. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

“War on the Warriors” is this week’s theme as the Durant Lions take on the Glenpool Warriors on home turf.