School says high school air quality good

The Durant Public Schools, DISD has been under scrutiny recently with alleged mold issues at Durant High School. Children who have attended school have told their parents that mold exists in the school.

The library and computer room were specifically named as areas of concern.

School officials, when worried about the students safety, have closed down certain areas of Durant High for testing.

Duane Merideth, Superintendent of DISD, said they were testing the areas closed because the safety of the children is their primary concern.

BioCheck Corporation of Oklahoma City has released to DISD their “Indoor Air Quality Report.”

This testing was very comprehensive and thorough with these results explained in detail, according to Merideth.

Delta A-T LTD provided certified testing and balancing of air and hydronic systems.

The Garland, Texas, company calibrated the air conditioner and systems for the school.

Quantem Laboratories of Oklahoma City, has provided, according to Merideth, a second company’s independent results for Durant High School air quality.

The Durant Democrat talked with Merideth Wednesday afternoon and was given a copy of the booklet containing the report.

It was later published on the Durant ISD website for parents and other media to see.

The testing was performed on September 16, 2016.

The book states that “test data indicate that airborne mold count in the areas tested are reflective of a normal indoor environment. These guidelines recommend that indoor levels should be less than or equal to outdoor levels. The ratio between indoor and outdoor counts are excellent for an indoor environment. Test data support the conclusion that mold spores are having a minimal impact upon the indoor air quality of the school.”

The students at the high school had mentioned in their protest that took place last week at Durant High, and on social media, that the school has “black mold.”

The term “black mold” has been used in talk about the problem at the school.

It was noted by asterisk in the official test results by this company, that “No stachybotrys “black mold” was detected or observed in any of the areas tested.”

The corresponding tests listed beside that comment all but one say the word “excellent” by their corresponding test numbers. The other comment said “very good” by it’s corresponding test.

The word “good” was used on other pages of the test results. These scientific results have the air quality safe for students, according to test results.

After this testing, recommendations were given to the district specifically about this issue. One definitive result is that no black mold exists in the areas tested, according to officials.

The test results stated: “The fungal growth on the books in the library was caused by elevated humidity levels due to an unbalanced HVAC (air conditioner) system.” Merideth said he has already had the units calibrated for the best possible air quality and that problem has been rectified.

The results further state that:”Any books or contents with mold growing on the surface should be cleaned in accordance with guidelines. The outside of any affected books should be wiped down with a detergent and HEPA vacuumed to remove residual spores. If humidity is maintained below 60% RH, the likelihood that mold re-grow on the books is minimal.”

Merideth has stated that the air conditioners control humidity and that they are functioning in accordance with recommendations.

One recommendation worth noting in the results could be a factor in students’ allergies, or respiratory conditions that they say they’ve experienced.

The recommendation reads:”We notice that there are several aromatic candles and plug ins throughout the building. Aromatic products (plug-ins, Scentsy flameless candles, and scented wick candles) can release a variety of of chemical compounds into the air which can cause respiratory and central nervous system irritations and sensitivities after prolonged exposure. Using various products from different manufacturers at the same time can also release compounds that, when intermingled with each other, can create more acutely reactive compounds. Burning candles can release black carbon particles(in the form of soot) into the air which is also another respiratory irritant. We recommend that use is minimized or eliminated of these aromatic products.”

The testing was done on all areas of the school and results showed those areas tested and the results.

The results, when explaining those numbers said, “It should be understood that air sampling data are momentary ‘snapshots’ of the current condition for a particular sampling location at a particular time. Reported concentrations are dependant upon different variables including ambient weather conditions, landscaping, seasonal tendencies, diurnal factors, occupancy loads, operation condition of HVAC system, and particulate occlusion.”

Computer room and library areas of the school are main areas that people have talked about a mold issue taking place. The test results description in the results report address that issue, according to the report.

It states, “The only noteworthy results are in the library and the computer room located inside the library. There was a spike of Aspergillus/Penicillium spores in these two rooms. The spike in the library sample is a reflection of the fungal bloom which had occurred inside the library. The fungal bloom in the library is evidenced by the presence of fungal growth on some of the books on the library shelves. There was an issue with one of the RTU that serves that library. This caused humidity to build up in the library which led to the fungal growth.”

Merideth had previously said he had the units calibrated which eliminated that problem.

When any affected books were moved, it was possible/probable that the movement of the books spread the spores to other areas, he said.

The results stated, “The spike in Aspergillus/Penicillium spore counts may have occurred when the books with visible mold were removed from the shelves and stacked upon library carts. This action, more than likely disturbed the mold and disseminated spores into the air.”

If that occurred, then other areas were affected, according to the report.

Merideth said he has ordered a complete sanitation of all areas in order to make sure this issue goes away.

The only mention of foreign particles in the test results state that there was a “higher than normal incidence of background dust.”

Results spoke of the dust issue and said, “background dust levels are also less than outdoor levels.”

This would mean that there is more dust outside than inside the high school.This can be expected with hundreds of students coming in and out of the school.

When asked Wednesday afternoon when the library would be opened, Merideth said the library and any other affected areas are being cleaned before students will be allowed in those areas.

He said the students’ safety is his primary concern at all times with any issue associated with this issue.

When asked how he felt about the results Merideth said, “I would like the numbers to speak for themselves.”

Merideth has wrestled with the mold issue for quite a while pertaining to the high school.

He said that’s why he ordered the very expensive testing to take place.

He said he ordered as a precaution, the closing of any areas suspect.

He said, “The air quality tests were done before we had things completely fixed.”

He said he was referencing the air conditioner adjustments that were made at the high school location.

The results of the event state the opinion of the tester: “In my professional opinion, the mold issue in the library is one-time, short-duration event. When humidity levels in the library are maintained below 60% RH (relative humidity) the recurrence of the fungal bloom is unlikely. Once contaminated books are cleaned and the affected areas are cleaned and HEPA vacuumed, the effects upon the library and computer room will diminish.”

Everyone comes in contact with some type of airborne contaminant daily, according to doctors and scientists.

The results further state that, “People are in contact with mold and inhale mold spores daily. Mold does not affect people with normal immune systems. People with suppressed or deficient immune system or particular sensitivities to mold may experience some health effects. Potential health effects and symptoms associated with mold exposures include allergic reactions, asthma and other respiratory complaints. Other things(dust, soot, chemicals, etc) may also induce these same symptoms.”

Officials say it’s unlikely this fungal bloom at the high school induced any reaction other than one would get with normal exposures to these items in the world outside the high school.

Merideth said he wants every student, parent, and faculty members to be reassured that the air quality is excellent at Durant High School.

With the very expensive and thorough tests that were made at the facility, he said he has the numbers that back up the fact.

The test results are all “good, very good or excellent,” according to Merideth.

Merideth said,”Everything is fixed now and we are doing a very thorough cleaning and we just want to make sure everything is safe. That’s been our goal the whole time.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Superintendent Duane Merideth looks on as a testing apparatus is demonstrated in Durant High School’s library. The testing unit is hooked to an air conditioner vent to get air quality results. The Garland, Texas, based Delta A-T LTD provided certified testing and balancing of air and hydronic systems. Tests were conducted which show air is excellent inside Durant High School library and other areas tested, according to Merideth. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_4244Vent.jpg Superintendent Duane Merideth looks on as a testing apparatus is demonstrated in Durant High School’s library. The testing unit is hooked to an air conditioner vent to get air quality results. The Garland, Texas, based Delta A-T LTD provided certified testing and balancing of air and hydronic systems. Tests were conducted which show air is excellent inside Durant High School library and other areas tested, according to Merideth. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Superintendent Duane Merideth and Assistant Superintendent Mike Dills look at the Durant High School “Indoor Air Quality” test results booklet provided by BioCheck Corporation. The very detailed report provides scientific results showing no mold is present at Durant High School. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_merideth.jpg Superintendent Duane Merideth and Assistant Superintendent Mike Dills look at the Durant High School “Indoor Air Quality” test results booklet provided by BioCheck Corporation. The very detailed report provides scientific results showing no mold is present at Durant High School. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Tests show no mold