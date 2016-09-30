Doug Stone performs tonight

Any country music fan will know the music of Doug Stone.

In the 90s when country exploded nationwide there was a group of country stars who dominated the charts.

One of those artists making hits was Doug Stone.

He will be at Tishomingo’s Pickin Parlor tonight at 8pm for a special acoustic concert.

His debut release came at a time when Garth Brooks was starting up the charts.

Doug Brooks became Doug Stone to avoid any confusion with the Garth man.

Stone quickly started charting single, one after another after his debut, “I’d be better off in a pine box.”

He followed that with “I thought it was you.”

Platinum record after platinum record soon followed.

His four number ones included “In a different light.”

Stone was touring 300 days a year.

The Democrat spoke with Stone Wednesday by phone from his home in Bastrop, Texas.

He said he’ll play many of his hits tonight at Tishomingo’s Pickin Parlor.

Stone has a collection of 22 charted singles of which to choose from to please his audience..

His superstar status didn’t always agree with him when he was on the road all year.

He said, “one thing I didn’t like about being that big, I’m not crazy about fame. Not being able to go to Walmart wasn’t any fun.”

Stone likes the acoustic sets when he comes in and plays for the fans.

He said, “I like pickin and grinnin, I just want to play country music for a living.”

Back then he said things were crazy. “I had heart surgery and it was crazy with a heart attack and stroke.”

It didn’t stop his music as he’s currently working on his newest album

“Everything’s rockin along pretty good right now. I get to play a couple of days a week. Back then I was on the road months at a time,” Stone said.

He’s settled down more as he’s gotten older.

Stone said his short term memory is a mess but he knows his music.

The past few years have been good to Stone.

He said, “all I’ve got to do is half a song sound check and I’m ready to go.”

Last year he married Oklahoma native Jade Jack, a fiddle playing musician.

This marriage has been good to him with a new addition to his family.

He’s got a newborn daughter Bristol Gail Brooks that he and Jade are raising near Austin.

Stone said, “those road tours would have us asking each other, where are we tonight guys?”

With things settled down, Stone said he can concentrate on his music.

He said about the name change, “you make the name, the name don’t make you. Everybody knows me as Doug Stone and I’m happy with that. It’s about the music, not the name.”

He will play tonight with renowned writer and musician Roger Springer and Greg Stonecipher at The Pickin Parlor.

It’s a family venue with no alcohol served.

“People can feel free to bring the whole family without the worry that comes along with alcohol,” Springer said.

607 E. Main Street in Tishomingo tonight at 8pm. Phone (580) 399-4905 for information about the concert.

Stone is content where he’s at with his music and his life.

He said, “I can’t wait to sit down with that small, intimate audience in Tishomingo and play my guitar and sing.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

County singer Doug Stone will perform tonight at The Pickin’ Parlor in Tishomingo. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Doug-Stone.jpg County singer Doug Stone will perform tonight at The Pickin’ Parlor in Tishomingo. Photo courtesy of Doug Stone | dougstone.com