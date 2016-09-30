DHS Homecoming Bonfire held

Durant High School students and faculty are excited about Homecoming and the football gave Friday night against the Glen Pool Warriors. Photos by Matt Swearengin

Cheerleaders are shown at a Durant High School bonfire and pep rally Thursday evening near the field house as part of homecoming. DISD Superintendent Duane Merideth spoke at the event. Homecoming activities continue at 7 p.m. today with the coronation prior to the football game at Southeastern’s Paul Laird Field. The DHS Lions will be playing the Glenpool Warriors. Kick-off is at 7:30.

Durant High School Cheerleaders are shown at a bonfire Thursday evening near the field house. The Lions play the Glenpool Warriors at 7:30 p.m. today.