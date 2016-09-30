Durant High School Homecoming festivities held

Durant High School Homecoming activities continued Friday evening before the start of the football game.

“War on the Warriors” was the theme of the Durant High School Homecoming football game against the Glenpool Warriors.

Durant High School Homecoming Queen Destinee Lewis, front, right, is shown when the Pride of Durant played the National Anthem.

The Durant High School Marching Band, “The Pride of Durant,” is shown in the stands.

Homecoming Queen Destinee Lewis.

Last year’s Durant High School Homecoming Queen Alexis Burgess crowns this year’s Homecoming Queen Destinee Lewis.

Homecoming queen candidates.

The Durant High School Band is shown marching toward Paul Laird Field.

A member of the Durant High School Band.

Durant High School band members march to Paul Laird Field before the start of the homecoming football game.

Shown are Durant High School Band trombone players.

“The Pride of Durant” marches to Paul Laird Field.

The Durant High School Band.

The Pride of Durant marching toward the football field.

Durant Superintendent Duane Merideth is shown speaking at a bonfire and pep rally Thursday evening at the Durant High School Field House.

A Durant High School Cheerleader is shown Thursday evening at the homecoming bonfire.

Durant High School Cheerleader at Thursday’s homecoming bonfire.

Cheerleaders pose for a picture before the start of the Durant High School Homecoming bonfire Thursday evening.