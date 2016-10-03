Clowns not a problem in Durant

Clown sighting on the east coast and other parts of the United States have spread to our area, police say.

Crimes have been committed with some of those clown reports.

Durant Police have said only two reports have been called in.

There has been no crimes committed associated with these reports.

It is illegal to dress as a clown with intent to harass or scare anyone, according to police, who say even a simple prank can be construed as breaking the law.

That prank could also get the person killed if someone sees them and feels their life or their loved one’s life is in danger.

Durant Police Chief David Houser said, “For one it’s illegal and two it’s dangerous.”

Durant social media is blowing up with reports of clowns sighted and things that go along with that.

One city official said, “Those postings could not be further from the truth.”

Chief David Houser said, ” If you see anything like that, call police.”

Durant Police posted a notice on Facebook today:

“In light of recent “CLOWN” sightings in nearby jurisdictions, the Durant Police Department cautions persons who conceal themselves as a “clown.”

Although oftentimes accomplished as a prank and seemingly just having FUN, concealing your identity is dangerous and IS a criminal act in all but a few circumstances.” ~ David Houser, Chief of Police

We ask that you please do not engage in this behavior outside of what is allowed by law.

If you do see someone who is violating the law, please report it to police. Oklahoma Statutes Citationized

Title 21. Crimes and Punishments Chapter 54 – Masks, Disguises, Unlawful Organizations and Threats

Section 1301 – Masks and Hoods – Unlawful To Wear – Exceptions

It shall be unlawful for any person in this State to wear a mask, hood or covering, which conceals the identity of the wearer; provided, this act shall not apply to the pranks of children on Halloween… Any person, or persons, violating the provisions of this section of this act, shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor, and upon conviction thereof, shall be punished by a fine of not less than Fifty Dollars ($50.00) nor more than Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00), or by imprisonment in the county jail for a period of not exceeding one (1) year, or by both such fine and imprisonment

One official said, “Citizens are urged to abstain from making false reports of clowns, sightings of clowns, even as a joke. Those can confuse and scare people.”

That official also said, “If people get immune to clown sighting reports, it can be like the boy who cried wolf, people may not take a real report seriously.”

False reports can take valuable police resources away from real emergencies, police say.

If you have a real report of clown activity, you are urged to report it to Durant Police immediately.

It should be noted that filing a false report with a police officer, of a false event or sighting, is a jailable offense.

Chief Houser said, “You can’t believe everything you read on social media.”

Police warn it’s illegal to wear costume