City rallies against domestic violence

A candlelight vigil was held Monday evening at Durant’s Market Square.

It’s purpose was to bring awareness to domestic abuse.

A group of nearly 50 walked from Southeastern to help shine a light on the issue.

The leader of that walk, Deborah Fulenchek said, “It’s taking a stand on domestic violence.”

She said to anyone who’s being abused, “Tell someone, there’s resources to help. We have a safe program from Choctaw, we have the Crisis Center and we have counselors.”

Some Durant High School Band members participated in the vigil.

Several members of the community wanting to bring awareness to domestic violence, spoke to the crowd assembled.

Mayor Stewart Hoffman sent a special proclamation from the City that Councilman Destry Hawthorne read aloud.

He read, “Oklahoma ranks third in the nation in women killed by men.”

Hoffman’s proclamation made it official that “October is domestic violence awareness month in Durant.”

Advocacy group members displayed statistics that were read from poster board.

The statistics were surprising to members of the audience who were touched by the emotional outpouring of the speakers.

Many of the statistics told the audience seemed to have not been aware of.

The purpose of bringing awareness was successful in that it could be seen on everyone’s face.

One speaker followed someone who shared an emotional story said, “There’s not a dry eye here, I see.”

Tara Woodlee, who’s 20-year-old daughter Ashleigh Marie Lindsey was killed by her abuser had a display set up.

She was available to anyone who may be a victim or know someone who is or may be a victim.

“Ashleigh’s Patience Project-Creating a voice against domestic violence,” was created by Whitley.

She said about her daughter who inspired her forming the group, “She was 4 months pregnant and her fiance’ had started abusing her. She tried to leave and escape and spent a month and a half, hiding with the Crisis Center helping her. He actually had charges from a previous relationship they were trying to catch him on. A friend caught up with her, they broke in, he then shot her and shot himself.”

She said it was a very high-profile case around here and went national.

The vigil was held with several law enforcement officers in attendance

Don Hyde, Calera Police Chief, spoke a very emotional commitment to stop domestic violence of all kinds.

He drew attention to a special purple badge he was wearing in commemoration of “Domestic Violence Awareness” month.

He said, “One of our accomplishments we are most proud of is, we have an investigator Daniel Thurman, who is dedicated 100% of the time, his sole duty, is to investigate domestic violence for Calera. Our goal is to get everyone, all law enforcement in this county, on the same page, as to response to domestic violence.”

Jeff Wilson, Domestic and Family Abuse Investigator with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department said, “It’s up to us to know what’s up with our friends. Let someone know. Don’t say he’s not going to hurt anyone.”

He told of a woman who knocked her abuser out flat.

He said the abuser had actually abused her in front of an officer.

He said, “Teachers, neighbors, everyone knew she was abused.”

He said she went to jail for hitting her abuser.

He said, “Things and mindsets have changed since the 80s and 90s, that people are more aware of domestic violence.”

Hyde said, “There are documented cases of people who relocate to Calera because of our pro-active response to this crime. They know they will be protected. They know we will protect them.”

Wilson said, “I challenge every person here to help stop domestic violence. What you do when you leave her will help determine what happens.”

Speakers display a poster board that says “Leaving can be a dangerous time.” They spoke of the fear and danger many trying to escape domestic violence endure. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_5302POSTER-BEST.jpg Speakers display a poster board that says “Leaving can be a dangerous time.” They spoke of the fear and danger many trying to escape domestic violence endure. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The crowd, people from all walks of life, listened intently as speakers gave information to help bring better awareness to domestic violence and surrounding issues. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_5285CROWSD.jpg The crowd, people from all walks of life, listened intently as speakers gave information to help bring better awareness to domestic violence and surrounding issues. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Don Hyde, Calera Police Chief speaks of his departments commitment to end domestic violence. Here he’s wearing a special designed purple badge his department will wear for domestic abuse awareness month. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_5319hydePuyrple.jpg Don Hyde, Calera Police Chief speaks of his departments commitment to end domestic violence. Here he’s wearing a special designed purple badge his department will wear for domestic abuse awareness month. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Ceremony held at Market Square