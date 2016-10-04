Hotel owners file suit against city

Two hotel/motel owners in Durant have filed legal papers against the City of Durant.

Charles Calhoun and Jim Thorpe filed a “Petition for injunctive and declaratory relief” in a matter of a hotel tax the Durant City Council voted in favor of. They didn’t impose the tax, their vote resulted in the voters having a chance to vote on imposing the tax on visitors to Durant hotels and motels. That money would be earmarked for “tourism.”

One person in the audience said, “They rushed this thing through without the public having a chance to be notified and that the ordinance was pushed through hastily and it was noticeable to everyone in the room.”

The ordinance was voted in favor of one day before the deadline to be included on the November 8th ballot. If it wasn’t passed before the deadline, a special election would have had to be called, resulting in a higher cost to the city.

The court papers state that communications between members of the Durant City Council were in violation of the open meetings act.

That the two plaintiffs, Calhoun and Thorpe, “sought to involve themselves in the public discussion of the ordinance the City Council was considering to tax hotels.

It says that, “plaintiffs contacted City Clerk Cynthia Price several times on or before August 22, 2016. That plaintiffs were told the ordinance was not available for dissemination to the public.”

The papers state that, “The Durant City Council passed said ordinance at the special meeting. That the ordinance was executed by the Mayor of Durant, Stewart Hoffman and attested by Cynthia J. Price, City Clerk.”

The court papers state that the plaintiffs appeared at at the special meeting of the Durant City Council on the 23rd of August at 4:45 p.m. It alleges that at that council meeting, “much of the discussion excluded persons in the audience seeking to have input on said ordinance particularly the discussion as to whether a public trust or authority would be included in said ordinance.”

Thorpe and Calhoun both stated to council that they wanted to have the right to purchase land, just like the right the Durant Industrial Authority has. The council stated they did not want them to possess that right. Thorpe said, “I’d like to be able for us to purchase land and put up advertising billboards.”

Several in the audience said that night were worried about the tax.

One person said, “If they impose this tax, they won’t use it for tourism, it’ll become a slush fund for the council to use for other things.”

Thorpe said that night that the use of any money should be specifically spelled out.

Another person who didn’t want their name published said, “The council may try to use that money to fix the roads, because they are broke and say that the roads being fixed help tourism.”

State law has specific requirements of how lodging tax money should be spent.

Further the suit claims that there “was an effort among the majority of the City Council to reach a consensus as to the language to be included in the ordinance prior to the special meeting as evidenced by the string of emails” the plaintiffs obtained as an exhibit in the suit.

The documents state facts associated to a string of emails sent between City Attorney Pat Phelps and Mayor Stewart Hoffman.

The email talks about modifications to the ordinance.

Price was included on this email.

The documents state specific times the email string was sent and that all members of the council were included in that email string, according to the court documents.

Communications between three members of the council prior to the open meeting is illegal.

Electronic communications included.

The lawsuit alleges state laws were broken by the open meetings act being violated.

The papers state that “it is clear by Clerk Price’s statement in her email of August 23, that she attempted to hide the communication by and between the city council by sending her emails as a blind carbon copy.”

The plaintiffs in the case, Thorpe and Calhoun, hope the court agrees with their claims. The remedy language stated in the papers filed ask that, “the court should find that the measure to appear on the November 8, 2016 ballot, resulting from the passage of the ordinance be vacated and held for naught.”

That would mean, if the plaintiffs prevail, the measure would not be included on the November 8 ballot as voted on by the council.

The parties in the suit could not comment on the merits of the case on advice of attorneys.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Hotel owner Jim Thorpe speaks to the Durant City Council at the August 23, 2016 special meeting. He and Charles Calhoun, another owner, have filed suit against the city. They claim open meetings act violations by the City Council with electronic emails as proof of such violations. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Thorpe.jpg Hotel owner Jim Thorpe speaks to the Durant City Council at the August 23, 2016 special meeting. He and Charles Calhoun, another owner, have filed suit against the city. They claim open meetings act violations by the City Council with electronic emails as proof of such violations. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

