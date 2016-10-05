Election forum held at library

A very successful forum was held Tuesday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant. The Community Election Forum was hosted by the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce and the Durant Young Professionals.

Janet Reed, Executive Director of the Chamber said, “We had about 90 in attendance. It was a very good crowd. I was glad to see that many people come to our forum. That’s what it was there for, for the public to be informed. I think that’s what we accomplished with it. We host these in election years, especially when there are questions on the ballot. “

Durant Young Professionals was represented well by Jennifer Taylor. Attorney Pat Phelps as well as Bert Davison, Chamber President, helped with duties at the microphone.

Bryan County Sheriff Candidate John Haislip was introduced and spoke to the attendees of the forum. He’s currently the Bryan County Sheriff Investigator who is endorsed by retiring Sheriff Ken Golden.

State questions on this November ballot are very important to citizens of Oklahoma. Judge Ken Rainbolt told about State Question 776 which he said does two things: It addresses the method of execution for an inmate on death row, and it states that the death penalty shall not be deemed cruel and unusual punishment. If the proposal is approved, a new section would be added to the Oklahoma Constitution that allows the state to continue to impose the death penalty, even if a specific method of execution becomes unavailable. Death sentences would remain in effect until they can be carried out by any method not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.If approved, the constitutional amendment would apply to the state constitution but not the federal constitution or courts applying federal law.The Oklahoma death penalty law, enacted in 1976, has been applied by Oklahoma elected officials: The state executed 191 men and three women between 1915 and 2014 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary (eighty-two by electrocution, one by hanging, and 111 by lethal injection). Statutes specifically allow gas inhalation, electrocution, and firing squad as backups to the primary form of execution by lethal injection. In October 2015, Oklahoma suspended executions for a review of lethal injection protocols. One of the drugs most commonly used for lethal injection is sodium thiopental, which is no longer manufactured in the United States. In 2011, the European Commission imposed restrictions on the export of certain drugs used for lethal injections in the United States.

Attorney Margaret Taylor spoke about the pros and cons of State question 777. If the proposal is approved, the measure would prevent lawmakers from passing legislation to regulate agriculture unless there is a compelling state interest. The proposal would forbid the state of Oklahoma from regulating the use of agricultural technology, livestock procedures, and ranching practices. The standard of “compelling state interest” is a key component to the question because it sets a very high standard for a law to be judged.If passed, the proposal would apply to any democratically elected body that can trace its creation to the state legislature, including county and city governments, but not school boards. Federal laws would not be impacted; current state laws about farming and ranching would be grandfathered in, and would not be repealed by this amendment. Grandfathered laws could be amended or repealed in the future.

Durant Attorney Micah Knight gave pros and cons about State question 779. If this proposal is approved, Article 8-C would be added to the Oklahoma Constitution creating a limited purpose fund-the Education Improvement Fund. An increase of the sales and use tax by one cent on the dollar. This proposal has received a lot of attention this past year with Oklahoma University President and former Governor and Senator David Boren advocating for and getting this on the ballot. If this proposal is approved, Article 8-C would be added to the Oklahoma Constitution creating a limited purpose fund—the Education Improvement Fund.An increase of the sales and use tax by one cent on the dollar would provide revenue for the fund. School districts that benefit from the fund would be subject to an annual audit. Funds generated by the tax cannot be used to replace other state funding of common, higher, career and technology, and early childhood education. The provisions of the new article require a minimum $5,000 salary increase for teachers over the salaries paid in the year prior to adoption. The funds generated would not be used to increase the salaries of school superintendents or to add superintendent positions. Oklahoma’s average compensation for teachers, including salary and benefits, is $44,921. According to the National Education Association, Oklahoma ranks 49th in the nation in teacher pay.

It should be noted that if this passes, Durant will have a sales tax rate near 11%. It was said that if this passes, many will go across the river to Texas to do their shopping which will hurt Durant business immensely.

Bryan County Assistant District Attorney Whitney Kerr explained about State question 780. If the measure is approved, State Question 780 would reclassify certain offenses, such as simple drug possession and property crimes as misdemeanors rather than felonies. The reclassification of the drug possession offense is intended to be applied to persons who use the drugs, not to those who are selling or manufacturing the drugs. The measure would also change the dollar amount threshold for property crimes charged as felonies from $500 to $1000. The goal of this measure, according to supporters, is to reduce the size of the state’s prison population and to reduce the amount of state funds being spent on prisons. This would only change the statutes not the constitution.

Criminal rehabilitation was also handle by Kerr. State question 781 had wording that was affected by question 780.

The implementation of State question 781 is contingent on the passage of State question 780. If State question 781 is approved by voters, but State question 780 is not, none of the changes described in State question 781 will be enacted.

If both measures are approved, SQ 781 would create the County Community Safety Investment Fund. That fund would hold any cost savings achieved by reducing numbers of people incarcerated—a decrease resulting from reclassifying certain property crimes and drug possession as misdemeanors. The new In-vestment Fund would be a revolving fund not subject to fiscal year limitations. Any savings or averted costs would be calculated by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

Richard Long, Durant Attorney, explained the pros and cons of this religion question voters will cast their ballot for. This measure had Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Bill Ledbetter stand to address the forum panel. State question 790 addresses public funding and property use regarding the separation of church and state. It is a proposal to repeal a section of the state’s constitution. If the measure is approved, Article 2, Section 5 of the Oklahoma Constitution would be repealed. By removing this section, public expenditure or property use for religious purposes would not be explicitly prohibited. Under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Under the Oklahoma Constitution’s Article 2, Section 5, state money or property cannot be used directly or indirectly to support a church, sect, denomination, or system of religion.This state question is a response to recent controversy over display of the Ten Commandments monument on the grounds of the Oklahoma State Capitol. In 2009, the Ten Commandments Monument Display Act was passed by the state legislature and, three years later, a privately donated Ten Commandments monument was erected on the grounds of the State Capitol. Lawsuits followed, and by June 2015, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the monument’s placement on state property was unconstitutional, ordering that it be removed. The basis for the court’s decision was Article 2, Section 5 of the Oklahoma State Constitution. In October 2015, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin called on the legislature to repeal that section of the state constitution in order to allow the monument at the State Capitol.

State question 790 If the proposal is approved, it would repeal Article 28 of the Oklahoma Constitution and replace it with Article 28A, which restructures the laws governing alcohol. If approved, the measure will go into effect on October 1, 2018.Currently, under Oklahoma law, liquor stores can sell full-strength, unrefrigerated beer but cannot sell cold beer or chilled wine. Liquor stores can sell wine and spirits but no other items. Grocery and convenience stores can sell cold low-point beer (3.2 percent alcohol by weight) but not spirits, wine, or high-point beer.

Matt Mickle, Durant Attorney and son of former Oklahoma State Senator Billy Mickle and Durant Industrial Authority former member Fran Mickle, explained the changes in Oklahoma liquor law as pertaining to liquor and convenient stores. State Question 792 would change the current alcohol laws to allow grocery, convenience, and drug stores to sell cold, high-point beer (up to 8.99 percent alcohol by volume) and wine (up to 15 percent alcohol by volume). Liquor stores would be allowed to sell cold beer and any item that also may be purchased in a grocery store or convenience store—except motor fuel—in limited amounts. Liquor or spirits will still only be available for purchase from licensed retail liquor stores. Mickle explained the pros and cons of this passing or not passing.

