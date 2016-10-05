Northwest Heights receives grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Sandra Garner, third grade teacher with Northwest Heights Elementary School a $2,000 grant to support youth literacy. This local grant is part of $4.5 million in youth literacy grants awarded to approximately 1,000 organizations across the 43 states that Dollar General serves. Given at the beginning of the academic school year, these grants are aimed at supporting teachers, schools and organizations with resources to strengthen and enhance literacy instruction.

At the center of our curriculum, literacy is the key to lifelong learning and opportunities for success. Our focus is to provide students with a literacy enriched environment that will develop student abilities through the explicit integration of reading, writing, speaking, and listening into all content areas. We feel students must be provided with experience in all these areas if they are to achieve success!

“By awarding these grants, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is committed to making a meaningful impact in our local communities,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “These grants provide funds to support youth literacy initiatives and educational programs throughout the communities we serve to ensure a successful academic year for students.”

Committed to helping increase the literacy skills of individuals of all ages, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $127 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping nearly 7.9 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education since its inception in 1993. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants each year to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also supports customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for the high school equivalency test. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers may pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.

Submitted by NWH.

Sandra Garner http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_Sandra-Garner.jpg Sandra Garner