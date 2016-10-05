Choctaw Nation prioritizes suicide prevention

Chief Gary Batton has shown that good health – physical, mental and emotional – is at the forefront of his efforts to improve the lives of Choctaw Nation members, the tribe said, in a news release. In recognition of illnesses related to the tragedy of suicide, Chief Batton signed a proclamation that declared September 2016 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The proclamation reads, in part: Whereas, suicide is one of the most disruptive and tragic events a family and a community can experience, and Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma recognizes that most of these deaths are preventable; for Native Americans, suicide is the eighth leading cause of death for all ages; and approximately 41,149 people die by suicide every year …the Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority has accepted the directive to make suicide prevention a priority. “Zero Suicide” is the goal as training is planned to help health staff become aware of the needs, not just for a month, but for year around.

To further this cause, Chief Batton is urging “all employees and members of the Tribe to work toward reducing stigma for mental health seeking behaviors, speak out about suicide prevention, and make others aware of the signs and symptoms of suicidal” tendencies in others.

Melanie Jones, Project Director, Choctaw Nation Substance Abuse and Suicide Prevention, states, “The Behavioral Health Department is grateful for Chief Batton and Assistant Chief Austin’s support in our endeavor to achieve the goal of Zero Suicides in the Choctaw Nation. As you will see in the proclamation, suicide is the second leading cause of death for Native Americans aged 10-34. We strive to educate the health system employees and the residents of the Choctaw Nation about the signs and symptoms of someone who is experiencing suicidal thoughts.”

A major cause of suicide is mental illness, very commonly depression.

Warning Signs of Suicide

1. Talking about suicide

2. Statements about hopelessness, helplessness, or worthlessness

3. Preoccupation with death

4. Suddenly happier/calmer

5. Loss of interest in things once cares about

6. Unusual visiting or calling people one cares about

7. Making arrangements & setting one’s affairs in order

8. Giving things away

9. Acquiring guns or stockpiling pills

n Courtesy of the Choctaw Nation and

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

suicideprentionlifeline.org

800-273-8255

While plans were launched in September for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, it is only the beginning. Jones continued, “It is our goal to expand this education to be available to all Choctaw Nation employees and to spread the word that one suicide is too many.”

The Choctaw Nation has counselors and health offices throughout the service area of southeast Oklahoma, confirmed Kristie L. Brooks, Director of Behavioral Health for Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority, noting that there are two grants that promote suicide prevention within the Choctaw Nation Health System. To begin seeking assistance or additional information, good starting points are:

· Path of Hope: Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority

Behavioral Health, McAlester

918-302-0052

MLJones@cnhsa.com

· Tomorrow’s Hope: Choctaw Nation Substance Abuse & Suicide Prevention

Behavioral Health, Talihina

918-567-3065

dsscherf@cnhsa.com

Submitted by The Choctaw Nation.

Signing the proclamation to prioritize efforts in suicide prevention within the Choctaw Nation last week is Chief Gary Batton (seated). He is joined by Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. and Teresa Jackson, Senior Executive Officer of Choctaw Nation Tribal Services. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Suicide-Proclamation.jpg Signing the proclamation to prioritize efforts in suicide prevention within the Choctaw Nation last week is Chief Gary Batton (seated). He is joined by Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. and Teresa Jackson, Senior Executive Officer of Choctaw Nation Tribal Services. Photo by Deidre K. Elrod | Choctaw Nation