Boys and Girls Club gets new kitchen

The Boys and Girls Club of Durant recently received a $50,000 grant from the USDA to buy all new equipment for their location in the old Durant Middle School.

The equipment that was in place was old, out-of-date kitchen equipment from the old school.

The ovens leaked and the equipment in some cases was 50 years old.

It was old industrial school equipment that in most cases didn’t even function.

Executive Director of the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, Janet Reed said, “I think it’s wonderful that they continue to build the Boys and Girls Club. It’s great that they provide for the children that attend and that they give them the necessary things that they need.”

John Redman who is Area Specialist for Rural Development with the USDA was instrumental in getting the grant for the Durant club.

Redman said, “We have a grant program that we like to do small community projects with. Of course, at the USDA we are interested in food and things of that nature. This seemed to be a natural for this program. We put a $50,000 grant into this new equipment.”

The kids in line with happy faces said that the kitchen opening was a big success.

The meal of the day was fresh corn dogs, green beans and applesauce.

Of course, the most popular item was the corn dog.

Reagan Musgrove, age 10 said, “It’s good food. I like the main part of the meal. Sometimes the sides I might not like.”

Her response was typical and humorous in that when the question was asked, one of the sides was a vegetable.

It’s typical that a young child won’t like to eat their vegetables.

At the Boys and Girls Club, they will see other kids who like their vegetables and through association, those that don’t like their vegetables might try them and like them, according to the club.

Karley Williams age 11 said, “I like the new kitchen because I like the new food they cook for us now.”

Ashlyn Bridges age 7 said, “It’s really good!”

Larry Long Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Durant said, “We can now feed the kids a hot meal everyday.” He said it benefits the children in many way such as with cooking classes.

The former Durant Middle School is the perfect home for the Boys and Girls Club, officials say.

It’s a large facility that 200 kids have to play inside.

There’s a huge playground area where the kids work up a huge appetite.

With the club being so big, there’s always room for more kids.

Long said, “No child will be turned away.”

The Boys and Girls Club operates solely on grants and fundraisers.

They recently held their first-ever annual 5K and Mile Fun Run in Durant.

The staff says they are anxious to see that event grow into the size of other 5K runs

People in the community can now benefit from the kitchen and rent the facility for events.

Funds that rental of the facility bring in will directly benefit the Club.

There is a huge gym area as well as other rooms for meetings or other events.

If an organization rents the facility and brings their own food and cooks, the kitchen will come in the rental package for those spaces.

Long said, “We have about 200 children everyday. If we didn’t have this kitchen and this program, these kids would go home hungry.”

Long explained that a lot of the kids at the club would go home and due to various reasons, they may only get a snack for supper.

Some kids might actually go to bed hungry.

Watching 200 kids go through the kitchen line is exactly like one would see in school.

It’s very reminiscent of the days when kids went through the same line at the old Durant Middle School.

Dylan Ruth, age 10, said, “It’s good food and makes me happy. It’s cool.”

“I think it’s great. It’s great we get to eat after school here,” 10-year old Brandon Faulks said.

Jase West age 9 said, “It’s good. When I come in after school hungry, it makes me feel good to get this food.”

Eleven-year old Karson George said, “It’s great food and kills my appetite.”

Keaghan Artabazon who works at the Boys and Girls Club said, “It’s awesome. It’s better than just giving them the pre-packaged snacks that we used to give them after school. We are able to give them a whole meal because some of the kids don’t have the advantage of having a meal when they get home. This way we can supply that for them.”

Jay Lindley of the Chamber of Commerce is about to sample new food cooked at the Boys and Girls Club in Durant. The USDA recently awarded a $50,000 grant for the Club to have brand-new equipment in their kitchen in the old Durant Middle School.

The kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant now get a freshly cooked meal after school.

Kids are usually hungry after school and these kids are no exception. They are enjoying the new hot food served at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant.

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce held their ribbon cutting today for the new kitchen unveiled at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant.

