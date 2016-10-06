Police issue statement on prank

Durant Police have issued a statement to explain a heightened presence at Durant schools.

East coast sightings of pranksters in clown costumes has spread to our area, but sightings so far have been hoaxes, according to police.

Social media has persons saying they have seen clowns, and making up sightings of clowns.

False reports of sightings is illegal, police said.

There are those in society who have a phobia of clowns and are terrified of them.

That phobia is called “Coulrophobia.”

Clown outfits can exaggerate facial features. Most are pleasant with happy faces and those clowns make people smile.

There are those clowns that can be made up to look evil and those are the sightings some are claiming to see.

Any area sightings have been hoaxes with nothing to alarm anyone, according to police.

In 1990 a movie came out from a Stephen King book and screenplay called “It.”

The blockbuster movie was an evil clown story about a clown named “Pennywise.”

He was a very mysterious, eldritch, demonic entity of evil that terrorized people in the movie.

Stephen King himself Tweeted about the subject of clowns, He said, “Hey guys, time to cool the clown hysteria-most of ‘em are good, cheer-up kiddies, make people laugh”

With Durant Police stepping up their presence at area schools, parents should feel confident their children are safe while at school.

Duane Merideth said Thursday about the situation, “Our children are our number one priority. We keep them safe while they are learning at our schools. We are always appreciate how the Durant Police coordinate and work with us. They always do a great job with anything to do with our schools. I can’t say enough great things about our Police Department and officers and Chief Houser. They are tremendous.”

The media release from Durant Police explained the reason for their heightened presence:

“Durant Police were notified of a non-specific ‘clown’ threat via social media on the evening of October 5, 2016.

“As a precaution, additional officers were placed at the schools for morning classes.

“Durant patrol officers and criminal investigators worked through the night following up leads and were able to determine the origin of the threat.

“Four female students of Durant Middle School were taken to the Durant Police Department for interviews where one of the suspects confessed to creating and participating in the prank.

“The partnership formed between the Durant Police Department and Durant Independent School District has proved invaluable.

“The schools worked with investigators regarding this threat.

“Their support and assistance is appreciated.

“As always, the Durant Police Department will direct all available manpower and investigative resources to locate and arrest anyone involved in threats to our schools.”

Durant Police Chief Houser previously issued a statement telling that it’s against the law to conceal your identity.

Each case will be handled based on the facts of that case, authorities said.

So far, nothing has happened in the area with exception to reports of sightings that were all h0axes just as Thursday’s incident was a prank.

Children are safe in schools, according to officials and parents will always be notified if there’s anything that warrants their notification.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Prank was thwarted at Middle School