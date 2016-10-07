Library’s annual book sale continues

The Donald W. Reynolds Library’s annual book sale started Thursday and continues today and Saturday until 4 p.m.

The “Friends of the Library” have organized the books in a way that anyone can easily find something they like.

The books are categorized to find your favorite subject.

Jane Hicks with Friends of the Library was at the west door helping ring up purchases and helping people who purchase too many books to carry.

Geri Mendez of Friends was helping people cart sacks of books to their car.

You might drop in for just a minute, but you’ll browse and probably be there a while.

People at the sale when asked how long they had been there, most said over an hour browsing.

Paperbacks are 50 cents while hardback books are $1.

They take credit cards or cash at the book sale.

These books are not junk or old books.

Most are perfect condition with some hardbacks being coffee table large-size editions.

They have DVDs as well as some VCR tapes with first rate movies.

Large print books have their own category and are very popular with retired readers.

They have audio books of many subjects on CD that you listen to on your way to work or you can listen in your favorite easy chair at home.

The annual sale by the Friends helps the library financially. The group has a budget that increases with funds from this sale.

The Friends group purchase some databases for the library. The funds raised can also be used for summer reading programs.

Robbie Tonubbee, Library Director said, “They spent several thousand dollars buying shelving for the library.”

She said over 80% of the books are donated by area citizens.

If it’s a book the library already has, she said it can go in the sale.

Some books are new that are donated.

Tonubbee said about Friends of the Library, “Brenda Monroe is President of the group and she works at First United. The group is our champion. They help us in so many ways. They volunteer and wear their blue shirts and do so many things with the library. They help with our events like the book sale, our holiday craft show in December where people have booths. Then in February we have our Valentine’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater. They are instrumental with all our projects and special events.”

She said the Valentine’s dinner sells our without any advertising.

Tonubbee said “We want to be the hub in the community. If someone needs information, they come to the library. If they want to find information about diabetes, they’ll come to the library. If they want to show their children the original Wizard of Oz, they’ll come to the library. Basically we want to be the one stop that helps anybody who needs information.”

The sale continues today until 4 p.m. Tomorrow, Saturday is half price book day. Paperbacks are 25 cents while hardback books are 50 cents. Saturday the library is open until 4 p.m.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

