Coach Switzer talks about life

Coach Barry Switzer was a colorful coach because of his no nonsense style of coaching. He tells it like it is.

He’s retired now after coaching the Oklahoma Sooners to Championships.

He coached the Dallas Cowboys to Super Bowl wins.

Saturday is the annual Texas vs. Oklahoma game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Oklahoma fans will make the pilgrimage down Interstate 35 to the game.

Coach Switzer will appear today at the Chickasaw Cultural Center for the Big Game Tailgate Party.

I called and talked with Switzer Tuesday by phone.

He said, “I’ll be at the 55 mile marker on I-35 Friday.”

I asked Switzer about his favorite coaching memory.

He said, “My first game. It’s my first victory. We played in 1973, as a head coach at Waco Texas, against Baylor there. It was a good team and we went on to an undefeated season.”

Would he coach or consult again for college or pro ball?

He said, “If I ever got the call to coach again, I don’t think so. My schedule isn’t free enough to do them good. I don’t want to do what the rigors of college coaching demands. People don’t say it but pro coaches have it a hell of a lot easier than college coaches.”

I said “really?”

He said, “hell yes, you’ve only got 53 of them. You don’t have to recruit. You don’t have academics. You don’t have all the things that go with 18-20 year old men. It’s 365 and 24/7 with college kids. Pro football is about them getting there at 7:00 in the morning and leaving at 6:30 in the evening and they get paid a lot of money. It’s a job.”

Switzer will be signing autographs and I will have him sign my copy of his book “Bootlegger’s Boy.”

He said, “I wrote that book twenty something years ago.”

I asked if he has a sequel to that on the way.

“No sequels, I have not thought about sequels,” he said.

Coach Switzer was driving while I was talking to him on his cell phone for this interview.

He said, “I’m driving. Subconsciously I drove to a place, I just pulled in, at the office. I was talking to you and I went where I wasn’t supposed to go, I went to the office here.”

I felt bad and asked if we should continue or me call him back. He said “let’s keep going.”

We continued talking with me asking him what he does lately.

He said, “I live in Norman. I’m involved in businesses that take a lot of time. I live on campus. My wife and I are involved with K-9 dogs.”

I told him I recently saw a photo of him with a rescue dog.

He said, “we’ve rescued several dogs. We have a foundation to build a K-9 emergency training center here in Oklahoma. In Tuttle. It will help first responders hone their skills and the jobs they do saving lives in tornadoes, floods, earthquakes that happen in Oklahoma now. Many are man made disasters.”

I asked him about his lifelong involvement in Special Olympics.

He said, “Special Olympics have been a passion of mine for over 40 years. Great organization that helps those mentally and sometimes physically challenged. We have always been aware since the 60s that they haven’t been included. It’s brought that to the forefront now that they are just like we are but they have a disability. They want to be accepted, do a job, and be accepted in our community. That’s what Special Olympics is all about.”

I agreed with Switzer that Special Olympics is a great organization.

He said, “they’ve grown from a couple of hundred to 20,000 people. These kids need a hug and a pat on the back. They have a smile on their face. They have a pure heart, unlike the rest of us.”

Speaking about impure hearts, I asked him what he would do to player who didn’t stand for the National Anthem.

He said, “I understand that he feels the way he feels. I understand it and he has a right to protest. But I think about I served my country. I grew up in a different era. Your talking to a guy who likes John Wayne. I always said the Pledge of Allegiance. I salute the flag, I served my country. I’m proud of my country. He’s living in the best country in the world. He’s making a hundred million dollars. There’s nothing perfect about our country. There’s so much unrest in the Middle East, he might not survive a day there. I’m patriotic. Long before he was born hundreds of thousands of people died for that flag.”

His saying to his team, “Hang Half a Hundred on Em”is a classic.

I asked Switzer about that phrase he coined that’s legendary in the game of football.

“Hang half a hundred came about because we score fifty points. Half a hundred is fifty points,” he said laughing.

He continued, “I used to say it to my teams. In practice I’d say we are going to beat this team by fifty points so let’s go out and hang half a hundred early in this ballgame where everybody can play. Second and third team play just as hard as you do. Their mamma’s and dad’s are here to see them play. Let’s make it where everybody gets to contribute. That way we worked harder in practice. We got more effort of out everybody because they knew they got to play on Saturday. They all get a chance to get in the game.”

I asked him, “looking back today, which means more to you, your college championship or your Super Bowl?”

He replied, “Well, Super Bowl is the biggest stage in sports. That was big. Both of them had different significance. We won, what we did in college was wonderful. The emotions of it are different because your doing it with a different group of kids. Pro football is what the game’s about every year. Pro season about going to the Super Bowl. There’s one objective and that’s to win it. Your a failure if you don’t get it done. You only win when you win the Super Bowl.”

I told Switzer I only had a few more questions. The first of which was asking him what he doesn’t miss about coaching. “Well, I get to sleep at night. Bob Stoops, if he or whoever loses the game this weekend, he won’t sleep that night. He’ll replay the game in his mind and he’ll think about all the things that might have made a difference in the game. I remember what it’s like. So it’s important for Oklahoma to win it, hopefully the will.”

I couldn’t talk to Barry without asking him about “Da’ Boys.”

I asked him what he thought about the current Dallas Cowboys team.

He got excited and said, “I love em’. I love em’. I tweeted out that they are going to be the Cinderella team of the year without a doubt they are. Dat Prescott is going to make them a contender and put them in the playoffs.”

He reiterated, “I’ll be at mile marker 55 from 10 am to 12 so come on over and see me.”

After I hung up with Coach Switzer, it occurred to me that I had just spoken with football royalty.

He’s seen every aspect of the game of football.

He’s seen rowdy freshman come in to play college ball that he coached.

He’s seen the multi-million dollar players in pro ball come in with attitudes.

He’s been able to wrangle any personality and turn that player into a winner.

Switzer will be at The Big Game Tailgate Party at the Chickasaw Nation Welcome Center in Davis, today at 10am.

I really look forward to meeting Coach Switzer as I’m Oklahoma City born and watched him and the Sooners at OU growing up.

At today’s event, Switzer will sign autographs for fans.

He will leave at noon sharp.

Fans who want Switzer autographs need to bring their own memorabilia to have signed such as clothes, footballs or helmets.

The fans will have a chance to learn about Chickasaw tourism destinations at the Welcome Center.

Vendor tents will be set up with information for those who attend.

13 counties in south central Oklahoma make up the Chickasaw travel destinations.

Those destinations are what the event is all about, after football and Switzer.

Hot dogs, chips and drink will be served free and the Sulphur High School band will perform.

Today from 10 until noon come meet Coach Switzer.

Former Coach Barry Switzer with one of his many rescue dogs. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_rescue-1.jpg Former Coach Barry Switzer with one of his many rescue dogs. Photo from Twitter Switzer rides on players after winning the Orange Bowl over Penn State in 1986. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_OU-shoulders-1.jpg Switzer rides on players after winning the Orange Bowl over Penn State in 1986. Photo by Mark Foley-Associated Press Switzer with the Lombardi Trophy after his Dallas Cowboys beat the Steelers in the 1996 Super Bowl. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_lombardi-1.jpg Switzer with the Lombardi Trophy after his Dallas Cowboys beat the Steelers in the 1996 Super Bowl. Photo by Getty Images Barry Switzer’s book “Bootlegger’s Boy” tells of his life before and in college and pro football. He’ll be signing autographs at his appearance today at the Chickasaw Welcome Center. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_My-book.jpg Barry Switzer’s book “Bootlegger’s Boy” tells of his life before and in college and pro football. He’ll be signing autographs at his appearance today at the Chickasaw Welcome Center. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

He’s ready for OU/Texas game