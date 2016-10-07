Four Southeastern students participate in Science Symposium

Two Southeastern students were poster/presenters at the 22nd annual Research Symposium, Oklahoma Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (OK-LSAMP) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) at Oklahoma State University’s Noble Research Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Symposium highlights research conducted by OK-LSAMP scholars. Dr. Robin Kimmerer, Distinguished Teaching Professor and Director, Center for Native Peoples and the Environment, State University of New York, was the keynote speaker.

Southeastern poster/presenters were Allison Joines (senior biology major from Caddo) and Matt Maxwell (junior chemistry major from Durant). Other participating students from Southeastern were Peyton Joines (senior biologymajor from Caddo) and Patrick Sharp (junior medical sciences major from Tulsa).

Southeastern’s Dr. Brad Ludrick, Associate Professor of Biology and OK-LSAMP Coordinator, accompanied the group.

Submitted by SE.

Left to right are Dr. Brad Ludrick, Matt Maxwell, Allison Joines, Peyton Joines and Patrick Sharp. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Dr-Ludrick-Matt-M-Alisson-J-Peyton-J-Patrick-S-LSAMP-2016.jpg Left to right are Dr. Brad Ludrick, Matt Maxwell, Allison Joines, Peyton Joines and Patrick Sharp.