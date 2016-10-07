Voter registration deadline is October 14

Friday, Oct. 14, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election and City of Durant Special Municipal Proposition Election, Bryan County Election Board Secretary Linda Fahrendorf said.

Fahrendorf said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters. Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Oct. 14.

Fahrendorf explained that applications postmarked after that time still will be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after Nov. 8.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration.

The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Fahrendorf said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office. Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 402 West Evergreen., (Bryan County Courthouse Bldg. ), and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Fahrendorf said that applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov, and voters can check their registration status at http://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

Submitted by Bryan County Election Board.