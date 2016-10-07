A home rests in ruins

“I think I see something,” I said, from the back seat of a pickup.

William McGee was taking myself and Three Valley Museum Curator Nancy Ferris on a tour of eastern Bryan County where Cade and Old Bennington were once located. We were looking for the Gardner home in Old Bennington, a home that William said had once been a stagecoach stop.

He slowed down to the area he thought it was located but we could not see anything. “I think it’s in here somewhere,” William said.

Peering through thick brush and trees, I thought I caught a glimpse of a structure, and when we parked the truck, we confirmed that we had found it. I had heard of this home before, but was never able to find it.

We approached the home and it was in ruins, like so many places in these old communities. I could tell it had been built onto through the years because it was originally a log cabin, later covered with shiplap. A tall, rock fireplace remained.

A metal chair was in the front and an abandoned storm cellar and outbuilding were nearby. I peered into the ruins of the home and spotted a rusty box springs from a bed.

A nail covered with rust was still hanging from a hinge where a door once stood. The door had collapsed onto the ground.

It’s mostly ranch land now, but Old Bennington has a history going back to the 1850s and longer.

According to the Oklahoma Historical Society’s website, okhistory.org, “The community originated in 1853 when Presbyterian minister A. G. Lansing established Mount Pleasant Mission Station near present Matoy in the Choctaw Nation, Indian Territory. By 1855 Lansing left the operation to Rev. Charles C. Copeland, and the mission moved south several miles to escape the unhealthy conditions of the boggy bottom of its original, remote location. Copeland named this second enterprise Bennington Mission Station in honor of a town near his home in Vermont.”

A post office was established in 1873, according to the “History of Bryan County” book published by the Bryan County Heritage Association in 1983. A store, called, “The Red Store” was established as well as other businesses.

The Old Bennington Presbyterian Church was founded in the area in 1848 and is still active today. The church is located not far from the old home we were exploring. There is also the old cemetery across the road from the church.

Reflecting on Old Bennington’s history, Mrs. Charles Jones wrote in the “History of Bryan County” book, “Life was not so dull in Old Bennington as might be imagined. Picnics were frequent occurrences in the summer when people from the surrounding country and from other settlements came in and enjoyed themselves. In 1900, Bennington had an Indian ball team that was in demand for entertaining in other towns as well as at Bennington picnics. At some of these picnics, old- fashioned tournaments were held. Riders would mount themselves on horses and attempt to run a wooden lance through rings set on a post while spurring their horses to full speed.”

In 1902, the Arkansas and Choctaw Railroad built railroad tracks in the area, missing the town by two miles, and a “New Bennington” was established in 1903, a place where my great-grandparents, L.E. and Jim Batchelor, bought a home in 1905. They owned the general store in Bennington for many years.

After taking many photos and getting back in William’s pickup for a journey to another nearby, forgotten place, I recalled what someone recently told me in response to one of my photos. Many say upon seeing abandoned places that if only the walls could talk.

While to others, the walls do talk …

Editor’s note: The Democrat is planning more stories on historical and forgotten things in the county in conjunction with the Bryan County Courthouse centennial in 2017.

Contact Matt Swearengin at 634-2160 or mswearengin@civitasmedia.com.

This home in Old Bennington, known as the Gardner home, was once a stagecoach stop during its history. A metal chair and concrete steps are shown in front of the remains of the Gardner home. The roof has caved in. A storm cellar remains on the property. A rock chimney still stands at the ruins of this old home and former stagecoach stop. A door knob and plate are shown on the remains of an old door. A nail hangs from a hinge where there was once a door. A doorway of the home. A window of the home. Box springs from an old bed can be seen in the ruins of the old home. An outbuilding at the home has collapsed. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat