Choctaw College Connect now signing up students

Choctaw College Connect is the Choctaw Nation’s largest college recruitment event. This year, there are 60 universities, colleges, community colleges, and trade schools registered to attend. The schools will be present to share information about their admission requirements, scholarships and other financial aid opportunities, college life and more.

Doors for Choctaw College Connect will be open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Choctaw Event Center, Choctaw Road and Oklahoma Highway 69, in Durant. Admission is free; pizza and refreshments will be served.

Landa J. McClure, Deputy Director of the Choctaw Nation’s Higher Education Program, said, “The schools coming are not only from across Oklahoma, but from all over the country, including Ivy League schools.”

Each school will have its own booth space with informative materials, and representatives to answer questions.

McClure added that there will be breakout sessions with speakers on a number of topics helpful to college-bound Choctaws.

Matt Higdon will address “What is College Readiness?”; Alfredo Melchor, “College Timeline”; Steve McLaughlin, “Demystifying the Admission Process for Highly Selective Schools”; Letha Huddleston, “The Free Application for Federal Student Aid”; and Daisha Badgett will speak on comparing two-year, four-year, and online higher education. The Chahta Foundation will host a panel of past and present scholarship recipients to provide insight on the college experience. Visits also are expected by Chief Gary Batton and members of the Tribal Council.

This is the third year of the event and it has proven to be a success with more than 200 students attending last year. The event is aimed at ninth graders through graduate school students.

McClure added, that this is also a good time for students to sign up for their adult tribal membership cards and inquire about other tribal services available.

Free tee shirts are not the only thing some attendees will walk away with that day.

McClure said, “Three scholarships will be awarded during the day, but, students need to be present to win.”

Scholarship categories, she said, include one for a high school senior, one for an undergraduate (a college student in their freshman through first semester of their senior year), and one for a student already attending graduate school.

Pre-registration for Choctaw College Connect is encouraged by going online to www.choctawcollegeconnect.com. For additional information, contact the Higher Education program, 580-924-8280, ext. 2518.

