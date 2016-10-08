Council to announce City Manager

The Durant City Council will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the regular monthly meeting for October.

The big news that’s expected is the Council will announce their choice for Durant City Manager.

The City Manager’s position has been open since the firing of Sarah Sherrer several months ago.

She was hired by this council when James Dunegan retired from that position.

They are expected to vote to hire Tim Rundel to the office of City Manager, according to sources.

Rundel recently resigned August 16th from his job in Auburn, California, where he was City Manager. He left with a settlement of $102,000 and unused vacation pay.

He was on the job for a year into his tenure when he resigned there citing changes in city departments as well as budget changes.

The council there had to make an emergency placement to fill his position. He was quoted as saying he and the council were not on the same page. The Auburn council was happy to have him on board in the beginning, and said, “he brings a wealth of experience to the job.”

He was previously the Assistant City Manager of Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Previous to Midwest City, Rundel was employed as City Manager in Claremore, Oklahoma, we he resigned there from his position after just two months on the job with no explanation provided.

He was previously the Human Resources Director at Midwest City also before that. Rundel is relocating back to his home state of Oklahoma with his wife Brandy. Rundel has a military background. He graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and received his Masters in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma.

He was previously named “Airman of the Year” for the Oklahoma National Guard in 1994.

According to sources, Rundel will be formally named City Manager at or before the public portion of the meeting Tuesday.

The formality of the council vote is expected in the executive session.

At 5 p.m., the council will convene to Executive Session to discuss the lawsuit filed by Charles Calhoun and Jim Thorpe, Hotel/Motel owners in Durant. They seek remedy for alleged open meetings acts violations and they contend that their opinions were not properly heard in regard to a tourism tax voted on by the council. They will discuss the case with an attorney.

They should announce the filling of that position at the public portion of the meeting.

At 6 p.m., the public meeting is scheduled to begin after their executive session. The City Council will present service awards.

Each will receive a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $200 check.

This will be presented to the following:

Jerry Burk 20 years for City Garage will receive a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and $200.

Daniel Woods 15 years at Solid Waste Collection will receive a certificate, lapel pin and $150.

Byron Hopkins 15 years in the IT department certificate, lapel pin and $150.

Terri Ballard 15 years in Finance Department will receive a certificate, lapel pin and $150. Julie Thompson 10 years 911 communications will receive a certificate, lapel pin and $100.

Phyllis Montgomery 10 years with Durant Police Department will receive a certificate, lapel pin and $100.

Michael Faulkner 5 years with Durant Police will receive a certificate, lapel pin and $50.

Matthew Davis 5 years with Durant Fire Department will receive a certificate, lapel pin and $50.

Taylor Williams 5 years with Durant Library will receive a certificate, lapel pin and $50.

Those city employees have a combined experience/service of 100 years.

A proclamation will be presented to Durant Main Street for Small Business Saturday on November 26, 2016.

They will do the usual approval of minutes for past council meetings.

They are expected to approve a special event permit application for St. William Catholic Church’s OktoberFest to take place on October 23 at St. William Catholic Church. A special permit for Fairview Baptist Church’s for Fairview Awana Club’s Superhero Theme Night to be held November 2, 2016 will also be considered.

They will consider approving a budget amendment for a vacated seat on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

They will consider removal of member from Planning Commission for attendance infraction per the by laws of the organization.

They will consider accepting a grant from Oklahoma Department of Libraries Science Technology Engineering and Math. The grant amount considered is $1500 for Library Story Time Program and a grant from Safe Oklahoma for targeted overtime efforts.

They may also accept the 2016 Our Town Grant in the amount of $50,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to create and design Arts District within the 9th Avenue corridor.

They many accept an amendment to Professional Services Agreement.

They may approve a contract extension agreement between the City of Durant and the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

They will consider the acceptance of an easement for CMC Metals. The easement is for a water and sewer line that will comply with the Memorandum of Understanding.

Durant Lake will possibly be opened to bow hunting as the council considers a deer lease for that activity.

A seat is vacant on the Durant Planning Commission and the council will consider appointing a new member for them.

They may accept a Community Development Block Grant Small Cities grant award for residential street improvements in the amount of $85,707. They will consider approval of Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan relating to the CDBG 16 Project. Rise Broadband contract amendment to agreement and a contract between Durant Lake Ranger Mike Ward may be approved.

A request for ordinance change for ordinance 1806 for zoning change from Convenience Commercial C-1 to District to Professional and Business Office C-O District for the location at 901 N. 49th in Durant.

The different city departments will present their monthly reports.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday October 11, 2016.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

