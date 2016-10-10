Ted Dosh, a man of the people

Dad, Grandpa, Husband, Tribal Elder, Commissioner, Councilman, and Friend. He was all of these. He was Ted Dosh.

Friday, Dosh left this Earthly world unexpectedly, leaving his wife Carolyn, his family and his Choctaw people behind.

A man dedicated to all people, Dosh served as Bryan County Commissioner for 8 years.

As a senior member of the Choctaw Nation, he was a Tribal elder for 38 years.

He was husband to Carolyn Steward Dosh for 51 years marrying her at age 20 in Boswell.

Dosh spent his entire life in Bennington while serving people in our area.

He was a community man. He loved riding his “Gator” with his dog “Pazzie”. He loved all animals.

He was a former military man who proudly served his country in the Army Reserves for 8 years.

Dosh worked for the United States Department of Agriculture for 10 years.

He served on many boards including the Big Five board. He loved traveling, cruises and horse races.

These jobs and these roles in life had Dosh always working to improve education and jobs in the community he served.

The Bennington and Durant Child Development Centers, and the Early Head Start, recently opened in Durant were projects he was most proud.

Success Through Academic Recognition (STAR), Higher Education, and Career Development were tribal programs Dosh supported.

Dosh knew his business. He could work with anyone in any walk of life and come out successful in whatever he did.

Executive Director of the Durant Industrial Authority, Tommy Kramer said, “Mr. Dosh was a really good friend of Bryan County and Durant. My relationship with Mr. Dosh was buying hogs that he would bring in to make sausage at J.C. Potter Sausage Company. He loved to sell us sows to make the famous Potter sausage. He became County Commissioner and he loved to assist and help people. He was a great Patriarch of our area and the Choctaw Nation.”

Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation said about Dosh as a businessman, “Ted as a businessman owned ranches and was very intuitive about people. He was very intuitive about financial analysis about businesses. I think that was some of the best traits that Ted brought to the table. In regards to Tribal business as a whole, Ted always stayed focused on Tribal members, his constituency. The thing that he never forgot, he was on the very first Tribal Council after we regained our Tribal Constitution in 1983. That was when we became a tribe again.”

Dosh was like a Founding Father of the new Choctaw Nation.

Batton said, “he was a government official at one time. As a commissioner, he knew how to handle finances. He knew how to handle projects and allocation of funds and all those types of things. He knew how to raise funds. He knew the revenue and expenditure side of any business very well.”

Batton said one thing he will miss in his friend, “he had a witty sense of humor that a lot of people didn’t know about.

He acted like the ol’ country boy that wasn’t too smart. He knew where he was the whole time and what he was talking about. All the while, he was asking you questions. I loved that part about Ted when also I’m just going to miss the good old common sense that Ted had too. I mean he was a good, down to Earth, that good country type person that we talk about from Bryan County and southeastern Oklahoma. That’s Ted Dosh.”

All of these things did not eclipse what Dosh was to his wife Carolyn, his son Brandon and Grandchildren Baylee, Brandye, Monica, Cody, Michael Paul, and Justin.

He was a Great Grandfather 4 times, to Cambry, Mileigh, Bentley, and Michael.

They loved him and respected his patriarchal role.

He was a wise advisor and family man first before he ventured into the community every day.

Batton said, “I know it’s going to be tough on Carolyn but I wish her the best. Remember we are the Choctaw family and if there’s anything she needs, the Choctaw family will be there with regards to moral support or any type of support.”

The funeral will be held today at 2pm at the Bennington School Gymnasium in Bennington. Burial will be at the Jackson Cemetery.

Batton said, “he’s going to be sadly missed. His leadership within the Choctaw Nation, his years of service, his knowledge of where the Tribe had came to, is going to be greatly missed. He set a great path for them to go forward and succeed in life. I’m sure they will cherish the memories they have with him. That’s what I’m going to do, is remember all the great things about Ted Dosh that I can.”

Ted Dosh 1945-2016

