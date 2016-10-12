Hunt for City Manger is over!

The hunt for City Manager of Durant is officially over.

Months and months of councilman in executive session, at night after business hours, mulling over applications, interviewing candidates is finally over.

Since May, the members have given up time with their families in order to find this man for the city.

City councilman have invested what could be over 100 hours in their quest to find the best City Manager to lead Durant into the new year and beyond, they said.

Tim Rundel sat in the City Manager’s chair at the Council Chambers for the first time after the meetings for a photo for The Democrat.

Rundel is a native Oklahoman.

He has family in the area, in addition to his wife who moved here with him.

He has two children in the Norman area, so compared to Auburn, California, where he left the City Manager position, they are just “up the road” as the people in Durant might say.

The Durant City Council, as well as city employees are happy and anxious for him to take over his role and begin putting his mark on city projects and plans, officials said.

Mayor Stewart Hoffman said, “I’m excited about Mr. Rundel’s appointment as City Manager. I can’t wait for October 31st, for him to get into his office here at the City of Durant and start helping the citizens of Durant move forward.”

Rundel was an audience member for the series of monthly city government meetings held Tuesday evening.

He watched intently as outstanding city employees were given awards for service to Durant.

He was able to see how Mayor Hoffman, councilmen Hawthorne, Hitchcock and Tomlinson conduct city business.

Councilman Bill Orr was not in attendance due to medical issues.

Everyone in the room wishes Orr the best in his recovery.

The Democrat had a chance to spend some on on one time with Rundel after the meetings.

Rundel said, “I’m very glad to be here and I look forward to my first day in office on October 31st and getting acclimated between now and then. I’m ready to get my family here and settled in. That’s going to be a bit of a challenge, getting that done. I have two adult children in the Norman area, a boy and a girl. We are caretakers for my wife’s grandmother for she will be coming with us from California. She’s looking forward to getting back to Oklahoma as well.”

City Councilman Chad Hitchcock said, “I’m extremely happy and excited for Tim to take over as City Manager. I’m happy the process is over and I’m looking very forward to see what he brings to the table.”

Rundel knows that Durant has some issues. Citizens have major concerns over streets, government, expenditures but Rundel is ready to help sort things out.

He said, “in my business, every city manager walks into a city that has issues. I look at them as challenges. That’s what they hire us for, to come in and help lead and solve problems. I saw here tonight with the awards, that I’ve got good people with lots of experience. My job is to lead, be a good administrator and get out of their way if they need to do the job. I don’t like to meddle and get involved in things that they are working on. They have hundreds of years experience with these employees, why do I need to do that? They do need a good leader and a good administrator and that’s what I’m hired for.”

The Democrat asked what he believes his first three big challenges in the city are, based on what he learned in his interview, or he’s seen or been told.

Rundel said, “I think as the new City Manager, just getting acclimated with all the city leaders and getting involved and knowing all the players here in town, that’s going to be a challenge. Making myself familiar with the budgets, the departments, those things, the standard stuff.”

Infrastructure is probably the biggest issue he faces in Durant.

Rundel said, “Probably looking at aging infrastructure. Things such as roads, sewer, things like that. The swimming pool was a topic tonight. That’s a big one. When you have something like that in need of major repair, those are the things that need to be looked at. Looking at other challenges, building commercial and retail businesses here, that’s on the cusp of some really good stuff. When I mentioned, I went to a conference recently, I was talking about Durant, I was told we are right on the bubble of some really good stuff.”

He said one of the biggest reasons he chose Durant was the people.

Rundel continued, “I was very picky about where I wanted to apply. My wife has ties to southern Oklahoma. The people here and the proximity to Dallas and Oklahoma City. There are a lot of people who want to come back and raise their families because of the quality of life. They know the people here, they go away for a while, then they come back. That’s what’s important.”

Rundel said, “The financial stability of Durant was something that drew me to seek out this position”

He will learn about Durant and taxes that provide income to the city. He said, “There’s a lot of communities out there hurting because of the gas industry. Unfortunately here in Oklahoma they rely on sales tax. It’s high but it’s because we don’t get any ad velorem taxes to help with the general fund. Most states have that consistency coming in. We don’t have that in Oklahoma.”

His biggest asset he believes that he’ll bring to Durant is his leadership ability. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years. Education, I went back to school in the mid 90s. I’ve got an uncle who’s a city manager in Texas. He talked me in the mid 90s, I was in the private industry, I was trying to find my way and he talked me into going back and getting my MPA. I went to the University of Oklahoma and decided to do this thing in 2001. I think that’s one of my biggest assets is communication skills. I’ve always told people to be a good city manager, you don’t have to a financial whiz, engineer or planner, you just have to be a good communicator and get everybody on the same page.”

He knows that Durant will be one of the more difficult cities he’s chosen to lead.

Rundel’s attitude says he’s ready to tackle anything to help the city.

He said, “There’s going to be some hiccups and bumps in the road but every city manager has that. I don’t know of any city manager who’s said, ‘I’ve had a 40 year career without any problems.’ That’s what you hire a city manager for.”

The Democrat will provide in a future issue, a summary of what happened and actions taken by the council in Tuesday’s series of meetings.

