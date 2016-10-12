Mayor proclaims Small Business Saturday

Durant Main Street will host “Small Business Saturday” downtown the day after Black Friday this year.

Typically shoppers can’t wait to line up and lay their money down for outrageously low-priced items at big box stores.

To bring awareness to local businesses, Mayor Stewart Hoffman proclaimed November 26, 2016, “Small Business Saturday.”

That’s just two days after Thanksgiving and one day after shoppers camped out waiting on those Black Friday items.

Stephanie Gardner, in her first year as Executive Director of Durant Main Street, accepted the proclamation on behalf of all citizens of the city.

Gardner said, “It’s our way to remind people to shop locally for Christmas. Shop local, shop small that weekend and support local businesses.”

She said they will have many extra events in addition to Small Business Saturday.

“We will turn our Durant Main Street office into a shopping lounge. Shoppers will be able to stop by and pick up snacks and goodies,” she said.

Individual stores will also have their own sales and promotions in addition to these activities.

American Express is sponsoring “Neighborhood Champions” for Durant.

In conjunction with this event, everyone who stops by the Durant Main Street office on Second Avenue will be given a free tote bag that says, “Shop Small.”

“Shop Small Saturday,”, or “Small Business Saturday,” are both names associated with the event.

Any small, locally owned business can participate.

Gardner said, “Most small businesses are members of Durant Main Street, a very few aren’t but they can participate in this event.”

She wants to remind everyone to mark you calendar and shop downtown to see how many items can be marked off your Christmas shopping list by shopping locally in Durant.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman presents Durant Main Street Executive Director Stephanie Gardner with his proclamation naming November 26, 2016 as “Small Business Saturday.” Small businesses in the area will host the event to remind shoppers to shop local and keep their money here in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_5693a.jpg Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman presents Durant Main Street Executive Director Stephanie Gardner with his proclamation naming November 26, 2016 as “Small Business Saturday.” Small businesses in the area will host the event to remind shoppers to shop local and keep their money here in Durant.

November 26th local shopping day.