City Awards presented.

The Durant City Council presented city employee service awards Tuesday night before the regular meeting of the council. Mayor Hoffman presented each employee with awards and a check.

Durant’s new City Manager Tim Rundel is formally introduced to the city at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Jerry Burk-Garage 20 years. Mayor Hoffman presents him with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $200 check for his service.

Daniel Woods Solid Waste Collection 15 years. Mayor Hoffman presents him with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $150 check for his service.

Byron Hopkins IT 15 years. Mayor Hoffman presents him with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $150 check for his service.

Terri Ballard Utility Authority 15 years. Mayor Hoffman presents her with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $150 check for her service.

Julie Thompson 911 Communications 10 years. Mayor Hoffman presents her with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $100 check for her service.

Phyllis Montgomery Police Department 10 years. Mayor Hoffman presents her with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $100 check for her service.

Michael “Buddy” Faulkner Police Department 5 years. Mayor Hoffman presents him with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $50 check for his service.

Matthew Davis Fire Department 5 years. Mayor Hoffman presents him with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $50 check for his service. (Fire Chief Roger Joines picked up the award for Davis who was not in attendance)

Taylor Williams Donald W. Reynolds Library 5 years. Mayor Hoffman presents her with a certificate, lapel pin, plaque and a $50 check for her service.

Stephanie Gardner of Durant Main Street was presented a proclamation from Mayor Stewart Hoffman proclaiming Small Business Saturday in Durant. Every year when the big box stores have their “Black Friday Sales,” immediately following that is “Small Business Saturday.” It is a shopping event where small business have sales to encourage shoppers to shop locally and frequent their local stores.