DISD board member resigns

The Durant Independent School District held its October meeting this week.

Bart Granger, Office No. 4, resigned his seat at the table.

The board accepted his resignation and expressed appreciation for his years of service and dedication to the district. Durant Superintendent Duane Merideth said, “He is just a joy to be around and a great board member. We will miss him a lot. He needed to go so we honored his wishes. We wish he was still with us but he’s a great man and did a great job for us.”

Brian Bond was sworn in by School Board Clerk Kelly Dillard at the board meeting to fill the position on the school board. He will remain in that position until the next election a couple of years away, according to Merideth.

Merideth said about Bond, “He will do a great job. He’s a good man with kids in school. He has a vested interest in our schools with that. I know he will do a great job for us in the district.”

The following certified positions were approved by the Board for the remainder of this school year:

Donna Young was hired as a Special Education employee. Reading Interventionists at district schools are as follows: Northwest Heights-Nancy Johnson, Lisa Bebout and Geni Hutchings. For Robert E. Lee-Margaret Joines. For Washington Irving-Laura Clark and Mary Wingfield.

The District hired support personnel: Kathryn Hays-Pre K Teacher assistant at Northwest Heights Elementary. Carrie Schiebe-Special Education Teacher Assistant at Washington Irving Elementary. Obidia Gomez-Child Nutrition Employee at Washington Irving Elementary. Ricky Green and Ricky Conditt, both Transportation Employees. Patsy Shipman was hired in the Transportation Department.

Test scores were reviewed by Beth Bean and Hallie Hughes. They were pleased to announce that Durant has above state average in almost every subject tested. They showed percentage gains when compared to last years scores. This news made Merideth and the board very happy.

A school board wrap up said, “They also talked about how legislation has changed state assessment requirements for this school year. New standards will be assessed in the 2016-17 school year in what the Oklahoma State Department is referencing as a transition year. The Oklahoma State Board of Education is obligated to submit a final assessment plan for legislative approval by December 31, 2016.”

Durant High School Softball coaches Aaron Mullins, Aaron George and Cody Little and their team did a great job on their regional tournament win this past week. They are participating in the state tournament and left this morning after a great Main street sendoff.

A report was also given on the recent successes of the Pride of Durant Marching Band and all the awards they have won at their last two competitions.

Merideth read a thank you note from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister praising DISD’s staff on all their help during the Engage Oklahoma Conference earlier this year. He was pleased she wrote a personal note. He said, “We helped them put on Engage Oklahoma. It was an honor to host it. We’ll host it next year on July 18, 2017. I thought it was very nice of her to take time out and write us.”

The Ada High School student body as well as staff at the high school were impressed with the Durant High School students and parents at the recent game. Merideth read a letter to the board from the superintendent of Ada School District expressing his appreciation and admiration for the support they gave at the game.

New Durant School Board member Brian Bond is sworn in by Board Clerk Kelly Dillard of DISD. He will fill the remainder of Bart Grangers's term at Office No. 4 on the school board.

