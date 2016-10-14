Texas man killed in crash

Police released the name Thursday of man they said was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in the southbound lane of Highway 69/75 south of Main Street in Durant.

The Durant Police Department identified the driver as 57-year-old Marvin Berends of Bedford, Texas.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the crash at approximately 6:05 p.m. and when they arrived, they discovered that a pickup driven by Berends had struck the rear of a semi trailer.

Berends was dead at the scene, according to DPD, and the driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In other news, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Khyle Ross Emerson, alias Khyle Ross Yancey, who was charged this week with one count of first-degree rape.

According to court documents, Emerson had sexual intercourse with a teenaged girl this past summer.

An affidavit by Durant Police Detective Brandon Laxton states the girl “ran away” with Emerson and that she became pregnant.

The affidavit states the girl came home approximately one week later and that she advised Emerson left Oklahoma but she does not know where he went.

According to court papers, Emerson has a prior felony warrant for second-degree burglary.

In other cases, 31-year-old Jesse Ray Durrett of Denison, Texas, has been charged with felony assault and battery upon a police officer and attempted assault and battery on a police officer.

According to court documents, Durrett who attempted to elude Calera Police Officer Cameron Ballew on Tuesday, spat on Calera Officer Jed Griffith and attempted to bite Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Steely.

Durrett was also charged with misdemeanor attempting to elude a police officer, DUI, resisting an officer, failure to carry insurance verification and transporting an open container of beer.

The Durant Fire Department responded a second time to a home that burned Tuesday at 5421 S.E. Third Ave. (Highway 78). According to DFD, the home first caught fire Tuesday and on Wednesday, they responded again after the fire “rekindled.” When firefighters arrived, there was a small fire underneath the floor. They put out the fire using approximately 15 gallons of foam.

The home, owned by Buster Jones, first caught fire Tuesday and was a total loss. Jones told firefighters an electric blanket caught a bed on fire.

From staff, court, fire department and police reports.

In other news, man charged with rape