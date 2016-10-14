Congressman Mullin visits Durant

Congressman Markwayne Mullin visited Durant Thursday where he spoke at a luncheon hosted by the Durant Lions Club and the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce at Roma Italian Restaurant. He also spoke at a Southeastern political science class. Mullin said during the meeting at Roma that he is supporting Donald Trump for president not because of the candidate’s moral attitude, but because of the issues such as the economy, healthcare, support for gun rights and pro-life. “I’m voting on the issues, not personality, Mullin said.

Markwayne Mullin visits Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5560.jpg Markwayne Mullin visits Durant.