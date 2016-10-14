Annual Colton’s Run to be held

It has been eight years since Colton Sherrill, a shy but caring ten-year-old boy died of congenital heart disease, but his spirit lives strong through the Colton Sherrill Memorial Fund, the foundation created in his honor by his family.

The key purpose of the Colton Sherrill Memorial Fund is to provide training and life-saving devices to Bryan County schools and organizations as well as increase educational opportunities for college students.

In coordination with Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SE) and Durant Schools – proceeds will be used to construct a cross-country track at SE. It will provide a safe, well-designed area to be utilized by both schools for practice and to hold meets. The track will also be open for the community to run/walk, offering an additional option to improve the health of residents.

To date, proceeds from Colton’s Main Street Run have benefited area communities in these ways:

– 54 AEDs have been placed in Bryan County schools and community locations

– Provided American Heart Association Heart Saver AED Certification Training to more than 550 educators

– Bleachers for Colton’s Field at Durant Multi-Sports Complex

– Donation to Southeastern Kid’s College

– 38 scholarships provided through the Colton Sherrill Memorial Scholarship fund at Southeastern Oklahoma State University

The seventh annual Colton’s Run is scheduled for Oct. 22 and will serve as an opportunity to continue the important work of the Colton Sherrill Memorial Fund, as well as carry on the tradition of remembering Colton, and his short but impactful life.

Please consider joining presenting sponsor, Cardinal Glass, as a supporter of the 2016 event as any amount given could be what saves a life. Learn more about the race and sponsorship opportunities by visiting www.coltonsrun.com.

STREETS CLOSED/RESTRICTED FOR COLTON’S MAIN STREET RUN

Colton’s Main Street Run will take place on Saturday, October 22nd from 8 a.m to 11:30 a.m. More than 1,000 runners will be participating in the event. Drivers should use extreme caution near these intersections and streets during that time:

Evergreen Street from 1st to 6th Avenue – Closed

Fifth Avenue from Evergreen to University

SOSU Loop

6th Avenue from University Boulevard to Willow Street

Willow Street from 7th to 12th avenues

12th Avenue from Willow Street to Elm Street

6th Avenue from Elm Street to Evergreen Street

University Boulevard from 4th to 7th avenues

7th Avenue from University Boulevard to Chuckwa Drive

Chuckwa Drive through Washington Avenue to Bryan Drive to 21st Street and Evergreen Street

21st Avenue and Evergreen Street to 19th Avenue

19th Avenue to Parkway Circle

Olive Street to North 16th Avenue

North 16th Avenue to Elm Street

Elm Street from North 16th Avenue to North 6th Avenue

Submitted by Durant Main Street.

Colton Sherrill http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Colton.jpg Colton Sherrill