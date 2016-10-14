Calera Council holds regular meeting

The Calera Town Council met Friday afternoon for its regular monthly meeting. Mayor Mike Hearon presided over the meeting.

Following a briefing to the council members from the heads of each of Calera’s municipal agencies to report September business, in addition to the monthly statistics for the Police, Fire and E.M.S. Departments, Council addressed the agenda for October.

Among items included on the agenda that were discussed and passed by the Council included: The installation of stop signs at Main and Fourth Streets which run east to west, a variance was granted to alter the lot size for Sincha Wines, approval was granted to survey work to be conducted on McCurtain Street from A Street to Ross Road, an adjustment was granted to reallocate a funds from FEMA to the general government account, an easement approval was passed for rural water No. 5 to Cemetery Road, Council also discussed plans to clear land and possibly prepare for construction of a park on the 6.5 acres adjacent to the Fire Department on the east side.

Items on the agenda that were tabled until a later date included discussion and approval for equipment and contract with Rise Broadband Services and discussion and acceptance of a privately held plat of land. These items were postponed when representatives for both parties that were to address tve Council, were unable to attend.

Finally, the Council passed a motion to conduct November’s general meeting on Thursday, November 10th at 3:30 P.M. The meetings are open to the public and are held inside the municipal offices located at 110 W. Main in Calera.

In other news, several events are happening today in Durant, Caddo and Colbert.

– Caddo Heritage Day will be held today. Vendors open at 8 a.m. There will be a car show, parade at 10 and free family fun all day until 3 p.m. with music, games, bounce house, contests and prizes, petting zoo, cake walk, quilt show, bee bee shoot, silent auction and more. A dance will be held from 7 to 11:00.

– A Girl Scout Rally will be held at noon today at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W Main St., Durant.

– A benefit for Colbert assistant Ag teacher in need of kidney transplant will be held today at Haggard Hall at the Bryan County Fairgrounds. There will be live music from Greg Guymon, Tanner Young and Emily Grace. It starts at 4 p.m. with auction and raffle drawing at 5, followed by more music. The event is sponsored by the Colbert Masonic Lodge No. 8. If you’re unable to attend, you may make a donation deposit to the RICKY REESE BENEFIT ACCOUNT at any First United Bank or A KIDNEY FOR RICKY REESE at GoFundMe.com.

– A garage sale by Durant Choctaw Seniors known as the “White Buffalo Sale” will be today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Choctaw Community Center, 2750 Big Lots Parkway (behind Big Lots Warehouse).

– On Tuesday, a political speakings/debate (free and open to public), where local candidates for elective offices will share their platforms, will be held from 6-7 p.m. at the pavilion in downtown Bokchito.

Maria Moore Kass is a freelance writer for the Democrat.