SE to host open house

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will host SE Live Open House and Native American Visitation Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, November 2.

High school juniors, seniors, parents and guidance counselors are invited to attend and experience life at Southeastern.

The event will give students the opportunity to visit with Southeastern faculty and staff about specific majors, programs, admissions, scholarships and more. Students will also get to explore campus and residence life and interact with current Southeastern students.

Lunch is included for all attendees. Students may register at www.se.edu/selive. Pre-registration is not necessary, but it is preferred.

“SE Live is the best way for high school students to find out what life is really like at Southeastern. In addition to lots of fun activities, students will learn about everything Southeastern has to offer directly from our current students and faculty,” said Christy Rogers, director of admissions and recruitment.

Submitted by SE.