Workshop for small business owners to be held

“Ten Step Promotion Plan for Successful Holidays” is a workshop for small business owners, scheduled to take place at REI Oklahoma’s Conference Center, 2912 Enterprise Blvd, Durant, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Registration will be $10, with refreshments included. Participants should register for this event at www.reiwbc.org.

The Holidays are near! Halloween is close. Then Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Christmas is a mere few months away. Are you prepared with your marketing and promotions? Join us to learn an easy, 10 step promotion plan for you to follow and have a successful, profitable end of the year. We’ll cover everything from how to use signage to grow your holiday sales to effectively utilizing email lists and social media to reach your customers and show appreciation to your clients. There will be “how-to” tips given for each step of the plan, so you’ll leave with some tools to help you implement a great end of the year strategy.

Presenter, Stephen Koranda, CDME, CTA, is a 20-plus year marketing professional.

Event partners are Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, Durant Main Street, Choctaw Nation and REI Women’s Business Center, funded in part by the US Small Business Administration.

For more information about this event or others, call Barbara Rackley or Lori Smith at 800-658-2823. In addition, visit facebook.com/REIWBC for other networking opportunities and information about REI Women’s Business Center.

Submitted by REI.