Candlelight vigil held at hospital

We are all supposed to outlive our parents.

When a parent loses a child, it is a tragic.

Pregnancy and infant loss awareness day was held Saturday evening sponsored by AllianceHealth Durant’s Women’s Center.

A candlelight vigil was held with parents who lost their babies and the nurse and doctor caregivers who took care of them.

“When a child loses a parent, they are called an orphan. When a spouse loses his or her partner, they are a widow or widower. When a parent loses a child, there isn’t a word to describe them.”

These words were spoken by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 when he declared October National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in the U.S.

Parents who have lost a child either through miscarriage or stillbirth, can mourn that loss a lifetime, health officials say.

The child may not have lived a full life, or even days of their life, but the parents had dreams for their child that never came to fruition.

Other children can be born later, with those children talking their entire lives of their older sibling being lost.

Many wonder what God’s word says about a baby who didn’t live on Earth, but was alive inside their mother.

Jeremiah 1:4-5 states, “Then the word of the Lord came to me, saying: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you. Before you were born I sanctified you; I ordained you a prophet to the nations.”

Durant Pastor Jon Hazell was on hand to lend this verse as well as others, as a comfort to parents.

He told parents and those in the vigil that someday God tells that they will see their unborn children and know their children.

Hazell told parents also that God did not take their child.

He read from John 10:10. “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”

Nurses spoke of caring for the families, and especially the mothers during the loss of their baby. There were tears as these caregivers spoke of the pain they endured with their patients.

There were hugs of comfort also letting those who’ve lost their baby that others do care.

Hazell closed his part of the program, before the candle lighting, by quoting Thesolonians and telling the parents not to lose hope.

He said, “God didn’t say don’t grieve. He said, don’t grieve like there’s no hope. God gave us this simple body. We won’t keep this one. God will give us another one.”

Hazell continued, “That’s the cool thing about this, whatever was wrong with your child’s body, it won’t be wrong forever. The Bible said there will be no sickness, no crying and no tears. There will be no sadness, so comfort one another with this knowledge.”

They did comfort one another Saturday evening at the hospital.

There were tears of sorrow, while knowing those will be eventually be replaced by tears of joy.

Many were there who lost unborn family members, while many there comforted those who lost them.

As with any group of people who have like issues and sorrows, the comfort that came in numbers was joyous.

Most said they will be back next year and they will never forget the unborn or stillborn child they might have raised.

Each person passed the flame to the next at the candlelight vigil held Saturday evening at AllianceHealth in Durant. The vigil was held as a remembrance of lost babies, either by miscarriage or stillbirth. October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month in the U.S. Pastor Jon Hazell used words from the Bible to comfort those parents who lost their unborn children. Brandie Gray, a caregiver in the Women's Center at AllianceHealth tells emotional stories of comforting mothers who lost their babies.

