New grant to boost Choctaw language classes

The Choctaw Nation’s School of Choctaw Language is stepping up its ability to ensure the preservation of the Choctaw language thanks to a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The school’s newest program, Holbvt toba Aianumpuli or Talking TV, is expected to get under way in early 2017 with a $449,384 budget to assist rural areas over the next three years. The total includes $263,384 from the USDA’s Distance Learning Telemedicine funding, and $186,000 of matching funds from the Choctaw Nation.

“We are partnering with 10 school systems to enhance the Choctaw language classes offered there,” said James Parrish, Executive Education Director of School Programs and Senior Director of the School of Choctaw Language for the Choctaw Nation. Parrish noted that the sites chosen for participation were considered for a variety of factors, including their rural setting, and significant need of equipment replacement.

Currently, the Choctaw language classes are broadcast to more than 700 students across southeast Oklahoma via the Internet. Sites receiving virtual instruction include 43 high schools, 14 Head Start facilities, and six community centers. Choctaw language also is taught in five colleges, two of them online.

School sites selected for the new Talking TV project are Antlers, Broken Bow, Caddo, Calera, Haileyville, Hugo, Idabel, Rock Creek, Valliant, Wright City. Also, plugging in for the enhanced programming are Choctaw Nation Community Centers in Atoka, Bethel, Coalgate, Smithville, Talihina, and Wright City. In addition, the 14 Choctaw Nation Head Start/Child Care facilities participating are Antlers, Atoka, Bennington, Bethel, Broken Bow, Coalgate, Durant, Hugo, Idabel, McAlester, Poteau, Stigler, Wilburton, and Wright City.

J.T. Wallace, Technology Coordinator for the School of Choctaw Language, described one of the innovative, distance learning tools that will be improving the classroom experience at some of the locations.

“It’s called the EagleEye IV,” Wallace said. “It is a two-camera set up that can zoom in on the person talking. So, while one camera is on the whole class, the other is voice activated and will move in close up on the person in the group who is asking a question. It makes for a much more interactive class.”

The high-quality, two-way video conferencing cameras are much better, also, he added. They will provide sharper images, thereby enabling clearer views and better communication between instructors and students.

In addition to the equipment upgrades, Parrish said, “We will be installing a Video/Archive Server so we can preserve our language and make it available for generations to come” This will allow classrooms and students alike to review any past language tutorials at their convenience.

Choctaw language classes are not the only ones that will benefit from the improvements. When not in use by a Choctaw language class, the school may use the audio-visual equipment for other needs.

“It can be used for any community involvement, or even for teacher trainings,” Parrish said. “It’s a win-win situation.”

For additional information about the Holbvt toba Aianumpuli (Talking TV) program, contact the Choctaw Nation’s School of Choctaw Language, visit www.choctawschool.com or call 800-522-6170, Extension 2179.

James Parrish, Executive Education Director of School Programs and Senior Director of the School of Choctaw Language for the Choctaw Nation, left, and J.T. Wallace, Technology Coordinator for the School of Choctaw Language, discuss new equipment for the Choctaw language classes. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_Language-Admin.jpg James Parrish, Executive Education Director of School Programs and Senior Director of the School of Choctaw Language for the Choctaw Nation, left, and J.T. Wallace, Technology Coordinator for the School of Choctaw Language, discuss new equipment for the Choctaw language classes. Photo by Charles Clark | Choctaw Nation. Colina Hickman, in her Durant office, prepares to instruct a Head Start class in the Choctaw language two hours away by using an Internet connection that allows her to interact with students in real time. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_Language-Instructor.jpg Colina Hickman, in her Durant office, prepares to instruct a Head Start class in the Choctaw language two hours away by using an Internet connection that allows her to interact with students in real time. Photo by Charles Clark | Choctaw Nation.