Caddo holds heritage day and parade

Caddo held its annual heritage day Saturday and events included a parade that morning on Buffalo Street.

A car show was among activities held Saturday during Caddo Heritage Day.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5740.jpg A car show was among activities held Saturday during Caddo Heritage Day. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Buffalo Street was filled with participants on Caddo Heritage Day.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5738-001.jpg Buffalo Street was filled with participants on Caddo Heritage Day. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

A Trump supporter.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5735.jpg A Trump supporter. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

There were many horseback riders during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5732.jpg There were many horseback riders during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Standing on a horse during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5730.jpg Standing on a horse during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Horseback riders carry flags during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5726.jpg Horseback riders carry flags during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Bryan County Sheriff Ken Golden drives his Ford World War II Jeep during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5722.jpg Bryan County Sheriff Ken Golden drives his Ford World War II Jeep during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Children scramble for candy during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5720.jpg Children scramble for candy during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

A monster truck is shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5716.jpg A monster truck is shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

A Volkswagon Beetle cruises during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5714.jpg A Volkswagon Beetle cruises during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

A “gorilla” waves to Caddo Heritage Day parade goers.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5709.jpg A “gorilla” waves to Caddo Heritage Day parade goers. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Braylee Wilcox, “cutest baby,” is shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5705.jpg Braylee Wilcox, “cutest baby,” is shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Caddo Heritage Day Parade participants ride in the rumble seat.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5698.jpg Caddo Heritage Day Parade participants ride in the rumble seat. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Caddo firefighters are shown during a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5689.jpg Caddo firefighters are shown during a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Children are shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5677.jpg Children are shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Vesta Baker wore a patriotic costume for the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5672.jpg Vesta Baker wore a patriotic costume for the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

A tractor is shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5671.jpg A tractor is shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

A Caddo Police Department truck is shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5666.jpg A Caddo Police Department truck is shown during the Caddo Heritage Day Parade. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

This dog wandered around Buffalo Street Saturday morning during Caddo Heritage Day.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5663.jpg This dog wandered around Buffalo Street Saturday morning during Caddo Heritage Day. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Shown are parade watchers during Caddo Heritage Day.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5659.jpg Shown are parade watchers during Caddo Heritage Day. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

Many people attended the Caddo Heritage Day held Saturday.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_5656.jpg Many people attended the Caddo Heritage Day held Saturday. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat

“Nothing is Too Small for God’s Love.”