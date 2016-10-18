‘Time of Hope and Healing’ event set for today

First Baptist Church of Calera was welcomed into the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce and the church has a special event scheduled today and Thursday.

A ribbon cutting by the chamber was held Monday. Today and Thursday, Calera FBC is hosting a “Time of Hope and Healing” event at 6:30 p.m. both days.

Dave Wilson, with special guests the Johnsons and the Anoatubbys will be speaking today. Thursday, Dr. Tony Evans with special guest Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Choir performing.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. both days with childcare and concessions provided. The public is invited to the event.

Roger Speers is also scheduled to speak today.

On Thursday, Sarah Spivey and Bob the Builder will be speaking.

From staff and chamber of commerce reports.

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, First Baptist Church of Calera with a ribbon cutting on Monday. First Baptist Church of Calera is located at 220 W. Ryan St. Calera FBC has a “Time of Hope and Healing” event at 6:30 p.m. today and Thursday at the Choctaw Event Center. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_First-Baptist-Church-of-Calera-Oct-17.jpg The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member, First Baptist Church of Calera with a ribbon cutting on Monday. First Baptist Church of Calera is located at 220 W. Ryan St. Calera FBC has a “Time of Hope and Healing” event at 6:30 p.m. today and Thursday at the Choctaw Event Center.