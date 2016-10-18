Man charged for fatal crash

A man has been charged for a fatal crash in June authorities said was caused by DUI.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Auburn Branam of Mannsville has been charged with first-degree manslaughter for a crash that killed 21-year-old Rolando Manriquez in June in Durant.

According to police, Branam was driving a 2016 Camaro westbound on the bypass and upon approaching a curve between Cale Switch and Simmons roads, the Camaro traveled left off the roadway at a high rate of speed. The car traveled approximately 997 feet sideways, crossing the center median and the eastbound traffic lanes. It then rolled an unknown number of times before striking a pillar underneath the Simmons Road overpass.

Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.

A warrant has been issued for Branam’s arrest.

In other court news, a woman accused of committing fraud against a veteran’s organization is scheduled for a trial by judge at 1:15 p.m. today.

Sixty-four-year-old Deborah Sue Lemmones of Caddo was charged in January with computer fraud/unlawful use of a computer system.

She was originally charged in January 2015 with exploitation of an elderly person and computer fraud. Those charges were dropped in December because a victim in the case had died, according to Bryan County District Attorney Emily Redman, who said at the time her office was preparing a new charge against Lemmones.

Lemmones came under investigation after Richard Chase, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran who died in 2014, spoke to the district attorney’s Office about a woman he said had been defrauding veterans.

Before his death on July 26, 2014, Chase was active with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 986 in Durant. He contacted authorities after learning of several incidents where Lemmones had allegedly convinced veterans to loan her large sums of money.

District Attorney Investigator David Cathey then investigated allegations that Lemmones had financially exploited several disabled veterans in southern Oklahoma.

An affidavit states Lemmones obtained money from VVA by means of computer fraud.

Paul Blake of the local VVA told Cathey he had identified 20 electronic withdrawals from February 2012 until December 2013 from the VVA bank account at First United Bank, and according to the affidavit, each of the transactions, totaling $7,953.11, was used to pay a phone bill Lemmones said was in her husband’s name.

Cathey questioned Lemmones in June 2014 and she told him that the transactions were used to pay the phone bill that was in her husband’s name, but he knew nothing about them, according to the the affidavit.

In other news, woman charged with fraud set for trial