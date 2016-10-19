Southeastern to host Texoma College Fair

The Texoma Area-Wide College Fair is scheduled for Thursday, October 27, in the Bloomer Sullivan Arena on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

More than 30 high schools and 50 colleges/universities have been invited to participate in the event, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. The annual fair offers the opportunity for students, parents, and counselors toreceive information from and network with college representatives from schools across Oklahoma, as well as surrounding states.

Students are encouraged to prepare for the fair by registering online at www.gotocollegefairs.com.

More information about the Texoma Area-Wide College Fair may be obtained by calling the Southeastern Office of Admissions & Recruitment at 580-745-2060.

Submitted by SE.