Big Five Community Services to help with the health insurance marketplace

Big Five Community Services provides assistance in shopping for and enrolling in plans in the Health Insurance Marketplace through the Navigator Program. The Marketplace will give Americans who are uninsured, or who buy their own coverage, a whole new way to shop for coverage.

Big Five is here to assist consumers in our community with understanding, shopping and enrolling in the Health Insurance Marketplace. We have trained Navigators on staff available to assist consumers with their applications and address questions regarding the Marketplace.

Navigators, are getting ready to start taking consumer appointments for the 2017 Open Enrollment Period for the Marketplace @ www.healthcare.gov. The Open Enrollment Period for 2017 is November 1, 2016 – January 31, 2017. Now is the time for all consumers to start thinking about Health Insurance and their Health needs. At this time, the only way for a consumer to get health coverage is if the consumer has an event that would qualify the consumer for a Special Enrollment Period. Consumers need to be aware that there are tax penalties for not having health insurance. Consumers may qualify for exemptions from the tax penalty or qualify for a tax credit that helps lower the monthly premium. Navigators encourage all individuals to apply for health coverage during the 2017 Open Enrollment Period. Navigators are available year round and navigator assistance is free. Navigators are here to help consumers navigate the healthcare.gov site. Please contact Big Five Community Services at 580-924-5331, to schedule an appointment with a certificated and OID registered Navigator. Navigators with Big Five Community Services, Inc. are located at 1502 N. 1st Ave., Durant, OK, but travel to Carter, Coal, Love and Pontotoc Counties. Other resources available 24 hours a day 7 days a week are visiting www.HealthCare.gov or calling 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).

The project described was supported by Funding Opportunity Number CA-NAV-15-001 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service. The contents provided are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent views of HHS or any of its agencies.

Submitted by Big Five.