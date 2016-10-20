Kiamichi Durant FCCLA officers receive leadership training

Nine FCCLA Officers from the Kiamichi Durant Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter recently attended leadership training with other chapters’ local officers. The Lead Conference, one of 6 planned around the state, was September 21, 2016, at the McAlester Expo Center. Attending from the Kiamichi FCCLA Durant AM Chapter were Patric Mays-Treasurer, Abby Virden- Secretary, Jean Ann Graham- Vice President and Brooke Watkins- President. Attending from the Kiamichi FCCLA Durant PM Chapter were Darrien Robinson – Reporter, Trinity Vandenburg – Treasurer, Isabel Briceno – Secretary, Dalton Woodrum – Vice President and Natalie Knox – President.

The conferences are designed to train chapter officers to become effective leaders within their local chapters, said Denise Morris, Oklahoma FCCLA adviser at the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education. They replace local officer training sessions that some districts hosted and are intended to provide consistent training across the state, she explained. “The Lead Conferences were designed as another piece of leadership training for Oklahoma FCCLA,” Morris said. “Chapter officers should leave the conference with the tools needed to move their chapter and its members from good to great.”

District officers led the workshop, which focused on teamwork, membership growth, successful STAR Event presentations, social media and chapter programs of work. The Kiamichi Durant FCCLA Officers attended the Hot Mess Express and Rats St. Neve Workshops.

Oklahoma FCCLA serves more than 12,000 members in 395 local chapters in junior and senior high schools and on technology center campuses. Known as the “ultimate leadership experience,” participation in FCCLA national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities. FCCLA’s mission is “to promote personal growth and leadership development through family and consumer sciences education,” according to the National FCCLA website. It is the only Career Tech student organization with family as its central focus.

Submitted by Kiamichi FCCLA.

Kiamichi Durant FCCLA-AM Chapter Officers from left, Patric Mays-Treasurer, Abby Virden- Secretary, Jean Ann Graham- Vice President and Brooke Watkins- President. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_DSC08595.jpg Kiamichi Durant FCCLA-AM Chapter Officers from left, Patric Mays-Treasurer, Abby Virden- Secretary, Jean Ann Graham- Vice President and Brooke Watkins- President. Kiamichi Durant FCCLA – PM Chapter Officers from left, Darrien Robinson – Reporter, Trinity Vandenburg – Treasurer, Isabel Briceno – Secretary, Dalton Woodrum – Vice President and Natalie Knox – President. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_DSC08591.jpg Kiamichi Durant FCCLA – PM Chapter Officers from left, Darrien Robinson – Reporter, Trinity Vandenburg – Treasurer, Isabel Briceno – Secretary, Dalton Woodrum – Vice President and Natalie Knox – President.