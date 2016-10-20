Bryan County FSA Acreage Reporting Dates for 2017

Bryan County USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Kevin Dale announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits. Please pay close attention to the acreage reporting dates below for 2017.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Bryan County:

November 15, 2016: Perennial Forage (Grass)

January 17, 2017: Fall Seeded Small Grains and Canola

March 15, 2017: Pecans

May 15, 2017: Spring Oats and Potatoes

July 17, 2017: CRP, Spring Seeded & Other crops

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “cover only,” “green manure,” “left standing,” or “seed” then the acreage must be reported by July 17th.

According to Mr. Dale, Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

To file your 2017 acreage report contact the Bryan County FSA office at 924-4131 ext. 2 to set up an appointment.

Submitted by Bryan County FSA.