Wrestlers appear at Boys and Girls Club

Kids love wrestlers they see on television.

The spectacle of the fight keeps everyone’s attention as wrestlers throw each other around the ring.

Children don’t care about rules or whether they are really fighting.

Moms and Dads love wrestling, too.

Wrestlers from the Imperial Wrestling Revolution came to the Boys and Girls Club of Durant and spoke to the nearly 200 kids who participate in the program.

You could have heard a pin drop as IRW Champion wrestler Chandler Hopkins told the kids to follow their dreams.

He dropped by to give the children a motivational speech, to use his celebrity status to tell the children they can do anything they want, if they set their mind to it.

Hopkins said, “As long as you know what you want to be when you grow up, you can do it. It takes a lot of hard work, but if you set your mind to it, you can do anything.”

His appearance is ahead of a big wrestling match planned for this Saturday evening Oct. 22 at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant, located at 415 N. 5th.

This is the location of the old Durant Middle School.

The gym provides ample room for the big event.

They will have bleacher seating as well as VIP up-close seating.

If you are up close, a wrestler could very well pop out of the ring and land right in front of you.

The bout is called “Vengeance.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the wrestlers beginning their bouts at 7 p.m.

VIP seats are $20 with adult admission $10. Children 12 years and under are $5.

Tickets online at www.stubwire.com or at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant.

The bout will help the club with their programs, as their funding comes entirely from grants or fundraisers.

Wrestler Hopkins spoke to the kids as they were lined up and seated on the gym floor.

He told them that their dreams can be attained with hard work and ambition.

As he spoke, a wrestling bad clown emerged from the back room.

The kids each watched intently as the clown challenged Hopkins.

With an evil laugh, and scary makeup, the clown said he could beat the good wrestler Hopkins.

The kids absolutely loved this part of the program.

The clown and Hopkins lunged at each other as wrestling staff held each back.

The kids laughed at the highlight of their day at the club.

Saturday night the Boys and Girls Club promises to deliver a fun night of IWR Wrestling.

IWR Wrestler Chandler Hopkins talks to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. He told them they can attain any dream they chose, with hard work. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_6554GroupTalk.jpg IWR Wrestler Chandler Hopkins talks to the kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. He told them they can attain any dream they chose, with hard work. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Chandler Hopkins IWR Wrestling Belt and Buckle he won as a good wrestler in bouts across the U.S. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_6558bukcles.jpg Chandler Hopkins IWR Wrestling Belt and Buckle he won as a good wrestler in bouts across the U.S. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Almost in the middle, holding his wrestling championship belt, wrestler Chandler Hopkins is surrounding by the youngest of wrestling fans. He stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Durant to give a motivational speech telling the kids they can do anything they want in life. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_6565Look.jpg Almost in the middle, holding his wrestling championship belt, wrestler Chandler Hopkins is surrounding by the youngest of wrestling fans. He stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Durant to give a motivational speech telling the kids they can do anything they want in life. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Wrestling event Saturday night